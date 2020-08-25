NSP Panel

5
The trading panel is designed to limit the risks of working advisors on one account, it is also possible to limit the risks of manually opened transactions.

The panel provides an opportunity for each advisor to select a part of the deposit in percentage or in the account currency that you can risk.

When the specified values ​​are reached, the trading panel will close the positions of this EA or deals opened manually.

You can set full account protection in percentage or account currency, under this condition, the panel will protect the entire account and not every advisor individually.

The panel identifies advisors by their magic number.

In the settings, you can enter the magic number of the advisor and its name for correct identification.

The advisor reflects the profitability of each advisor at the moment or loss of profit and loss for each open currency pair.

It is also possible to close all transactions of the advisor or each currency pair on the account from the panel.

Place the panel on any chart and in the chart settings specify the display of the chart under the objects for convenience of work.
Reviews 3
Song Lin Zhu
578
Song Lin Zhu 2022.02.22 04:14 
 

Hello, thank you for your free sharing, but it can't be used normally now, and manual closing doesn't work either

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Galaxy Force Analyzer  - is an intelligent indicator for analyzing market volume and strength. It combines data from indicators like Force, OBV, MFI, AD, and others with advanced algorithms for acceleration and filtering to show the energy of price movement — the moment when a trend gains strength or begins to weaken. The indicator doesn’t just display volume — it measures impulse power, acceleration, and the speed of pressure changes between buyers and sellers. Signals: Everything on the chart
FREE
Janus Disaster Recovery
Boris Sklyaruk
3 (8)
Experts
Expert Advisor for r ecovery accounts from a drawdown!          MT5 Version Two operating modes: Recovery: Recovery from the existing drawdown on your account Works with trades of other advisors and trades opened manually Protect  :  Online account control When a drawdown is reached for a certain trading instrument, it turns off other Expert Advisors and displays the account at no loss Mathematical system with the author's formula for closing deals Works without martingale Doesn't load the acc
TopSecret Five
Boris Sklyaruk
Experts
Fully automatic professional MT4 trading system The strategy is based on four author's indicators that are embedded in the adviser's code, trading takes place at night Each trade has a Take Profit and Stop Loss. Testing on real ticks since 2010 with 99.9% probability The EA has two trading modes: fixed lot or dynamic lot, which is calculated based on the deposit. For every 100$ - 0.01 lots. The adviser does not open many trades, about ten per month for each currency pair, since there are s
Janus Disaster Recovery MT5
Boris Sklyaruk
2 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor for r ecovery   accounts from a drawdown!          MT4 Version Two operating modes: Recovery: Recovery   from the existing drawdown on your account Works with trades of other advisors and trades opened manually Protect  :  Online account control When a drawdown is reached for a certain trading instrument, it turns off other Expert Advisors and displays the account at no loss Mathematical system with the author's formula for closing deals Works without martingale Doesn't load the
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Song Lin Zhu
578
Song Lin Zhu 2022.02.22 04:14 
 

Hello, thank you for your free sharing, but it can't be used normally now, and manual closing doesn't work either

Zachary David Cox
923
Zachary David Cox 2021.01.21 23:58 
 

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Dmitrii Kozachenko
2445
Dmitrii Kozachenko 2020.08.26 17:42 
 

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