False Breakout Detector MT4

False Breakout Detector

Detect new highs and new lows in price action. When the market tries to break these highs and lows but fails, the indicator places an arrow on the chart and sends out an alert (Email, Push on platform or Movil)

  • Simple and easy to use
  • Does not require strange configurations
  • Works on all assets and time frames



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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilities
Flashkey - Professional Keyboard - Seteable Shortcuts for MT4 Professional investors do not use a mouse, use shortcuts FlashKey is a program that allows the user to operate very quickly in the financial markets trought HOTKEYS (shortcuts). With all functions executed DIRECTLY FROM THE KEYBOARD. Turn an ordinary computer into a PROFESSIONAL TRADING KEYBOARD Features: Quickly open orders to market Simultaneously send many pending orders Close all positions Covers positions to Breackeven Modify St
Equity Protection EA
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
5 (3)
Utilities
Equity Protection EA MT4 General Features: Full control over the results of a trading session.- Controls the overall result, for all forex symbols, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Control is done over the global equity.- Close all trades, on all symbols, when reaching a profit or loss rate.- Changeable configurations in both amount and percentages.- Protection of results by trailing stop global.- Record of results achieved for the session (greater equity and lower equity).- All calculations alw
Position Manager EA
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilities
Position Manager Automatic Takes Profits and automatic trailing stop Managing your positions has never been easier! Now you can rest from the screens, Position Manager will take care of taking profit, moving the stop loss and taking care of your profits. Allows you to set 3 profit takings, setting distance in pips and percentage of lots to close. Manage up to 10 positions per chart. It allows you to graphically see the Take profit levels of each position. It allows managing operations entere
Perfect Entry Indicator MT4
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
5 (1)
Indicators
Perfect Entry Indicator MT4   DETECT THE TREND AND THE BEST PRICE TO ENTER A TRADE Trend Detection for perfect entry - Distinguish the direction of the trend and its strength , showing a line of different colors depending on whether the trend is strong bullish, weak bullish, strong bearish or weak bearish.- Best Entry point for perfect entry - Shows an   area   with the best entry in favor of trend.   Never trade against the trend again. Entry signals and alerts - When the price is in a valid
Perfect Entry EA MT4
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Experts
Perfect Entry EA This expert advisor is designed to automate entry on signals generated by Perfect Entry Indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69461 Buying this expert we will send you free Perfect Entry Indicator! Strategy: This expert is a follow trend EA, the core is detect the market trend and enter following the current direction of the market. We have an stadistic advantage following the direction of the market, but a great aditional advantage is the EA find the best moment t
Equity Protection EA MT5
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilities
EQUITY PROTECTION EA -MT5- Account protector to avoid big losses  General Features: Full control over the results of a trading session.- Controls the overall result, for all forex symbols, indices, metals, stocks, etc. Control is done over the global equity.- Close all trades, on all symbols, when reaching a profit or loss rate.- Changeable configurations in both amount and percentages.- Protection of results by trailing stop global.- Record of results achieved for the session (greater equity
Telegram Simple
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilities
Telegram Simple is an APP that allows you to send your technical analysis or operations, directly to your telegram channel, quickly and simply, without complications. - Scroll through the symbols from the panel - Fully configurable list of symbols - Quick change of Time Frame from panel - Send comments and Screenshots for more details: tradingxbots@gmail.com
Perfect Entry Indicator MT5
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Indicators
DETECT THE TREND AND THE BEST PRICE TO ENTER A TRADE Trend Detection for perfect entry - Distinguish the direction of thetrend and its strength, showing a line of different colors depending on whether the trend is strong bullish, weak bullish, strong bearish or weak bearish.- Best Entry point for perfect entry - Shows an area with the best entry in favor of trend. Never trade against the trend again. Entry signals and alerts - When the price is in a valid zone, it sends pop up alerts, telephon
Extreme Price Meter MT5
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Indicators
Extreme Price Meter Based on historical market information, the indicator calculates what will be the next   price extreme   with a   high probability of a reversal. It generates 2 price bands where there is a high probability of buying or selling.It is easy to see the  high accuracy  of the indicator considering the arrows it places when a candle closes outside the probability bands. Notifications: for desktop, phone, and email.
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