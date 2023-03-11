False Breakout Detector MT4
- Indicators
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIAtelegram: @CarlosValloggia
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 March 2023
- Activations: 10
False Breakout Detector
Detect new highs and new lows in price action. When the market tries to break these highs and lows but fails, the indicator places an arrow on the chart and sends out an alert (Email, Push on platform or Movil)
- Simple and easy to use
- Does not require strange configurations
- Works on all assets and time frames
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