Extreme Price Meter MT5
- Indicators
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIAtelegram: @CarlosValloggia
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Extreme Price Meter
Based on historical market information, the indicator calculates what will be the next price extreme with a high probability of a reversal.
It generates 2 price bands where there is a high probability of buying or selling.It is easy to see the high accuracy of the indicator considering the arrows it places when a candle closes outside the probability bands.
Notifications: for desktop, phone, and email.