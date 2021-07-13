Perfect Entry Indicator MT4

5

Perfect Entry Indicator MT4

 

DETECT THE TREND AND THE BEST PRICE TO ENTER A TRADE


Trend Detection for perfect entry

- Distinguish the direction of thetrend and its strength, showing a line of different colors depending on whether the trend is strong bullish, weak bullish, strong bearish or weak bearish.-

Best Entry point for perfect entry

- Shows an area with the best entry in favor of trend. Never trade against the trend again.


Entry signals and alerts

- When the price is in a valid zone, it sends pop up alerts, telephone and mail, and suggests a trade according to the settings entered.


Trade Suggestion

- The trade can have 3 different ways to calculate the stop loss.-
- Shows the opening price of the trade.
- Shows up to four take profits depending on the stop loss.


Sideways filter, always trade in favor of the trend

- The indicator has a side filter, so as not to operate in areas without trend. Stronger filtering does not allow the indicator to generate signals on weak trends
- You can set the sensitivity of the zones. Increasing the sensitivity will give entry into smaller retracements and reducing the sensitivity will give entry into deeper retracements.
- The zones can also differentiate their sensitivity for upward or downward trends, this is because, as the downtrends are faster, it is convenient to have a higher sensitivity for them.
- You can configure the colors of the lines and zones.


High Accurate Signals

- Generates high probability signals




Reviews 1
Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2021.07.19 00:29 
 

Perfect entry!

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Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
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Extreme Price Meter Based on historical market information, the indicator calculates what will be the next price extreme with a high probability of a reversal. It generates 2 price bands where there is a high probability of buying or selling. It is easy to see the high accuracy of the indicator considering the arrows it places when a candle closes outside the probability bands. Notifications for desktop, phone, and email.
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Utilities
Telegram Simple is an APP that allows you to send your technical analysis or operations, directly to your telegram channel, quickly and simply, without complications. - Scroll through the symbols from the panel - Fully configurable list of symbols - Quick change of Time Frame from panel - Send comments and Screenshots for more details: tradingxbots@gmail.com
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CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
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DETECT THE TREND AND THE BEST PRICE TO ENTER A TRADE Trend Detection for perfect entry - Distinguish the direction of thetrend and its strength, showing a line of different colors depending on whether the trend is strong bullish, weak bullish, strong bearish or weak bearish.- Best Entry point for perfect entry - Shows an area with the best entry in favor of trend. Never trade against the trend again. Entry signals and alerts - When the price is in a valid zone, it sends pop up alerts, telephon
Extreme Price Meter MT5
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIA
Indicators
Extreme Price Meter Based on historical market information, the indicator calculates what will be the next   price extreme   with a   high probability of a reversal. It generates 2 price bands where there is a high probability of buying or selling.It is easy to see the  high accuracy  of the indicator considering the arrows it places when a candle closes outside the probability bands. Notifications: for desktop, phone, and email.
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Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2021.07.19 00:29 
 

Perfect entry!

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