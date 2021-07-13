Perfect Entry Indicator MT4
- Indicators
-
CARLOS ALBERTO VALLOGGIAtelegram: @CarlosValloggia
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 August 2021
- Activations: 10
Perfect Entry Indicator MT4
DETECT THE TREND AND THE BEST PRICE TO ENTER A TRADE
Trend Detection for perfect entry
- Distinguish the direction of thetrend and its strength, showing a line of different colors depending on whether the trend is strong bullish, weak bullish, strong bearish or weak bearish.-
Best Entry point for perfect entry
- Shows an area with the best entry in favor of trend. Never trade against the trend again.
Entry signals and alerts
- When the price is in a valid zone, it sends pop up alerts, telephone and mail, and suggests a trade according to the settings entered.
Trade Suggestion
- The trade can have 3 different ways to calculate the stop loss.-
- Shows the opening price of the trade.
- Shows up to four take profits depending on the stop loss.
Sideways filter, always trade in favor of the trend
- The indicator has a side filter, so as not to operate in areas without trend. Stronger filtering does not allow the indicator to generate signals on weak trends
- You can set the sensitivity of the zones. Increasing the sensitivity will give entry into smaller retracements and reducing the sensitivity will give entry into deeper retracements.
- The zones can also differentiate their sensitivity for upward or downward trends, this is because, as the downtrends are faster, it is convenient to have a higher sensitivity for them.
- You can configure the colors of the lines and zones.
High Accurate Signals
- Generates high probability signals
Perfect entry!