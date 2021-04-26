Position Manager EA

Position Manager



Automatic Takes Profits and automatic trailing stop

Managing your positions has never been easier!

Now you can rest from the screens, Position Manager will take care of taking profit, moving the stop loss and taking care of your profits.

Allows you to set 3 profit takings, setting distance in pips and percentage of lots to close.

Manage up to 10 positions per chart.

It allows you to graphically see the Take profit levels of each position.

It allows managing operations entered by other EAs or manually.