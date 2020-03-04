Truck DR5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 4 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The EA analyzes candlestick trends and makes trades at the expected reversal points. All open orders are conducted with a trailing stop. The EA is suitable for any trading instruments and does not need to be adjusted. You just need to install the EA on a trading pair and run it, the robot will start analyzing the pair and trading automatically! The EA does not use martingale, tick activity, or other dangerous trading mechanisms!
Advisor settings
Strategy - trading Strategy. 1-simple, 2-medium, 3-complex. We recommend medium.
Lot - Lot of orders.
Take Profit - Take profit of orders.
Trailing Stop - the Trailing stop.
Next are the time settings for each day of the week. By default, trading is allowed at any time, on any day of the week.