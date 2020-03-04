Truck DR5

The EA analyzes candlestick trends and makes trades at the expected reversal points. All open orders are conducted with a trailing stop. The EA is suitable for any trading instruments and does not need to be adjusted. You just need to install the EA on a trading pair and run it, the robot will start analyzing the pair and trading automatically! The EA does not use martingale, tick activity, or other dangerous trading mechanisms!

Advisor settings

Strategy - trading Strategy. 1-simple, 2-medium, 3-complex. We recommend medium.
Lot - Lot of orders.
Take Profit - Take profit of orders.
Trailing Stop - the Trailing stop.
Next are the time settings for each day of the week. By default, trading is allowed at any time, on any day of the week.
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Experts
This Expert Advisor uses 7 indicators and many different mechanisms that control the trading process. To receive a signal, the robot analyzes the indicators of Parabolic SAR, MACD, MA, Envelopes, CCI, RSI, Alligator. Each order is supported by a double grid (with and against a trend order). The recommended deposit is from $ 4000 - on a dollar account, or 4000 cents on a cent account. You need to trade on timeframes from H1, where the trend / flat and pullbacks are better traced. Write to me afte
Smart Calculation
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Smart Advisor Calculation is designed for a very interesting method that is able finally to give the martingale a new positive way! At startup the Expert Advisor sets virtual orders and trades like the real deal. As soon as the drawdown of virtual orders reaches the set number, the robot immediately enters the market for real orders! Thus the price is going without setbacks such as 30-70 pips, with great probability will kick back at the entrance to the market! This is used by a robot! If the pr
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The EA works on the Envelopes indicator. When the price exits the channel and returns, orders are opened and then closed at the intersection of the maximum and minimum lines of the indicator. The EA uses two take profits, stop loss, auto lot and other settings that allow you to customize the robot to your needs. We recommend a deposit of 50 USD on a cent account, currency pair GBPUSD, leverage at least 1:500, timeframe H1 (or higher). The EA is able to work on any currency pairs, as well as on s
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Experts
The market is constantly fluctuating and almost always gives a roll-back of 5-20 points. If you look closely at the chart, you can see that the price never goes up or down without rollbacks. Thus, these small fluctuations can be earned if you collect a profit on each roll-back of 10 points. This EA was written a long time ago and today I want to share it with нou. When testing, the robot showed excellent results and in two months, the deposit was increased almost 10 times. I constantly took prof
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Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
This EA works in 2 modes. 1 - on the rollback from the important levels, 2 - allows you to trade on breaking important levels. It always uses 6 levels at which signals to open orders are calculated. We recommend you to set Import 1 = 50, Import 2 = 200, Import 3 = 500. This will allow you to select levels that are already well formed and are important for trading. The EA works on any trading instruments, it is better to use a timeframe not lower than H1, leverage from 1:500. You can choose to tr
Neuxor DP
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
Expert searches for the formed trend and makes a trade on the trend, or against it (regulated by revers option). We recommend the GBPUSD pair, the H1 or D1 timeframe, as the expert can hold open trades for a long time. Adviser settings AutoLoot- Automatic lot 0.01 for the amount specified here. If you specify 100, and the Deposit is 1000, the lot will be 0.10, etc. Lot - Fixed lot. Take Profit in points - Take profit in points. Stop Loss in currencies - Stop loss in the Deposit currency. Distan
Prudent EA
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
The EA enters at the peak of the trend and works on corrective movements. Currency pairs - any. Timeframe from H1. Doesn't have a martingale! The expert Advisor has a built-in trend indicator, which gives signals for the beginning of a corrective movement. Settings Lot - Lot of orders. Take Profit in points - Take profit in points. Stop Loss in currents   - Stop loss   in points . Magic number - Magic number.
FTR system
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
The EA looks for long bars (the bar size is set in the settings). If a long bar is found, enter the pullback. The EA is suitable for scalping as the probability of a retracement of several points after a long movement is very high. The EA does not have a martingale, it has a hard stop loss and take profit. We recommend working with a small spread on any highly volatile instrument. Timeframe from H1. Leverage from 1: 100. Expert advisor settings Auto Lot - auto lot.  The amount for the lot 0.01 i
Envelopes GL
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
This Expert Advisor is made in the form of a multifunctional constructor and allows you to customize it for any needs. The advisor was developed in our club and was recognized by us as our best development of 2021. In order to see its capabilities, test it and look at the monitoring of the test account. We recommend working on the GBPUSD, H1 pair, the initial deposit is from 4000 USD (possible cents). You can use any other trading tools. Adviser Settings Settings Envelopes signal timeframe; pe
Globus Pro
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the result of my observations of the market for many years. This system has been tested and optimized on real accounts, in real time. This is a very complex algorithm, which is built on 9 indicators, important levels and mathematical calculations. During trading, the robot constantly analyzes the indicators Combo Trend, Envelopes, Fractals, Parabolic SAR, Levels QP, RSI, Bears Power, Stochastic Oscillator, GLB. This affects the opening, maintenance and closing of orders.
Quantis Expert
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the trend indicator Quantis DF. The indicator is designed for scalping, its main advantage is that it does not redraw. In order to make it easier for you, I have brought only the most important options to the settings. This Expert Advisor is already configured for automatic trading on any currency pair. The timeframe is preferably from H1 and above. Settings Lot Auto Lot Take Profit Step Expert ID The Quantis DF indicator Timeframe Period
Bolinger EXP
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a constructor based on the famous Bollinger Bands indicator. During the last year (2021), we became very interested in this indicator and carefully studied its work. Due to our observations and adjustments (during testing), the Bollinger EXP adviser appeared - which is now in front of you. This is not a simple Expert Advisor, it has a huge number of options so that you can choose the necessary level of risks and create the strategy you need. We are testing this Expert Advi
Macdius
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
This robot works on the MACD indicator. If the histogram is above 0, we buy, if below 0, we sell. This is not just a robot, it is a EA constructor  that allows you to create your personal strategy for conducting orders using more than 60 options available in the settings. You can choose a step, expand the step by a multiplier, set a take profit multiplier, add a lot (instead of using a martingale), set the time work, hard stop loss and take profit for each order and do a lot more. Try this Exper
MA Upper
Aleh Rabtsau
5 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes two Moving Average. The first is from the weekly timeframe, the second is from the timeframe on which the Expert Advisor is installed. Trading is carried out only in the direction of the weekly trend, as it perfectly shows the current long-term movement. The second moving one on the current timeframe shows the direction of short-term trends. Thus, the Expert Advisor always trades only in the direction of the main trend, focusing on short-term small trends. The Exp
Fibot
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
Here is a advisor-designer based on the famous Fibonacci indicator. This Expert Advisor automatically builds Fibo levels immediately after its activation. Trading is going to break through the 38.2 level. According to our observations, it is from the breakout of this level that the trend reversal most often begins. The Expert Advisor is made in the form of a builder with a large number of options. You can create your own personal strategy for conducting orders. Adviser Settings Indicator Setti
Scalping Dong
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
For the correct operation of this Expert Advisor, a minimum trading spread is required. 15 points on the 5th sign is optimal. The smaller your spread, the better the trading will be. The Expert Advisor opens a buy or sell order only after a strong activity has been formed in the market. The basis of the strategy is an indicator for scalping - Scalping Dong. The robot has more than 60 settings so that you can efficiently manage your trading strategy. Recommendations: Trading on any trading pairs
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