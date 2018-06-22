This EA works in 2 modes. 1 - on the rollback from the important levels, 2 - allows you to trade on breaking important levels. It always uses 6 levels at which signals to open orders are calculated. We recommend you to set Import 1 = 50, Import 2 = 200, Import 3 = 500. This will allow you to select levels that are already well formed and are important for trading. The EA works on any trading instruments, it is better to use a timeframe not lower than H1, leverage from 1:500. You can choose to trade only buy or sell orders, as well as close orders with multi-currency take profit (take profit on all open pairs). Trading on important levels has attracted many traders for a long time, now you can try it using the robot Significant Levels!

EA settings

Strategy - choice of tactics: tactics 1 - trade on the rollback from the levels, 2-trade on the breakdown of important levels;

- choice of tactics: tactics 1 - trade on the rollback from the levels, 2-trade on the breakdown of important levels; Lot - lot of the first order.

- lot of the first order. MinStep - minimum step for purchase.

- minimum step for purchase. Open_BUY - trade BUY. If you disable this option when trading, the robot will manage buy trades until closed and will not open new ones until the option is enabled;

- trade BUY. If you disable this option when trading, the robot will manage buy trades until closed and will not open new ones until the option is enabled; Open_SELL - to trade of SELL. If you disable this option when trading, the robot will manage sell trades until closed and will not open new ones until the option is enabled;

- to trade of SELL. If you disable this option when trading, the robot will manage sell trades until closed and will not open new ones until the option is enabled; K - multiplier of the following lot;

- multiplier of the following lot; Filtr - filter of lots. If you set this to false, then a hard martingale will be used, by multiplying the next lot, if you set it to true, the lot will increase smoothly, but this can lead to a long drawdown with multiple orders;

- filter of lots. If you set this to false, then a hard martingale will be used, by multiplying the next lot, if you set it to true, the lot will increase smoothly, but this can lead to a long drawdown with multiple orders; TurboProfit - an option that instructs the EA to take profit at the most important levels. This may lead to better profits, but also to long expectations;

- an option that instructs the EA to take profit at the most important levels. This may lead to better profits, but also to long expectations; MinProfit - minimum profit in points. If the profit is less than this value, the EA will wait.

- minimum profit in points. If the profit is less than this value, the EA will wait. General_TP - closing trades with total profit in points (for all orders). If the value is 0, the option is disabled;

- closing trades with total profit in points (for all orders). If the value is 0, the option is disabled; General_SL - close trades at total loss (for all orders). If the value is 0, the option is disabled;

- close trades at total loss (for all orders). If the value is 0, the option is disabled; Importance1 - the first levels (the higher the value here, the more important the levels);

- the first levels (the higher the value here, the more important the levels); I mportance2 - second levels (the higher the value here, the more important the levels);

- second levels (the higher the value here, the more important the levels); Importance3 - third levels (the higher the value here, the more important the levels);

- third levels (the higher the value here, the more important the levels); MAGIC - magic number for trading on different pairs at the same time;

- magic number for trading on different pairs at the same time; MULTI_General_TP - take profit for multi-currency trading (analysis for all pairs at once). Closes trades on all pairs if they have reached the profit specified in the setting. If the value = 0, the option does not work;

- take profit for multi-currency trading (analysis for all pairs at once). Closes trades on all pairs if they have reached the profit specified in the setting. If the value = 0, the option does not work; MULTI_General_SL - stop loss in multi-currency trading (analysis for all pairs at once). Closes trades for all pairs if they have reached the drawdown specified in the setting. If the value = 0, the option does not work;

Take profit is calculated according to the following formula: if the levels are broken and profit in the currency > General_TP*Lot - deal will be closed. Stop loss is calculated according to the formula: if the levels are broken and the profit in the currency < General_SL*Lot*(-1) - deals will be closed. Same with MULTI_General_TP, MULTI_General_SL (without level analysis).



