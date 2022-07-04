GoldProTrade
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 July 2022
- Activations: 10
GoldProTrade EA it is a fully automated “Trend” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “ Trend ” currency pairs: Only XAUUSD. The system uses the main trend
Timeframe: H1
Base currency pairs: Only XAUUSD.
Importance notes: Kpips=10 or 100. If price gold 1xxx,xxx then Kpips=100 else price gold 1xxx,xx then Kpips=10. For example gold is 1723.01 then kpips=10
After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.
I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.
If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
EA SETUP:
- You can run all the pairs from a single chart using the OneChartSetup (only H1 timeframe)
- This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
- Use the recommended pairs only.
- SL,TP . SL default is 70 pips