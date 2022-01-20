Envelopes GL

This Expert Advisor is made in the form of a multifunctional constructor and allows you to customize it for any needs. The advisor was developed in our club and was recognized by us as our best development of 2021. In order to see its capabilities, test it and look at the monitoring of the test account. We recommend working on the GBPUSD, H1 pair, the initial deposit is from 4000 USD (possible cents). You can use any other trading tools.

Adviser Settings

Settings Envelopes

  • signal timeframe;
  • period;
  • averaging method;
  • average shift;
  • price type;
  • deviation (in percent);
  • which bar is the signal from;

Management Settings

  • signal reversal;
  • cross-closing with a reverse signal;

Lot Settings

  • starting lot;
  • money management as 0.01 for the amount specified in this option. For example, you specified 100, which means that for 200 USD, the lot will automatically be 0.02 and so on ...;

Closing orders

  • take profit in points;
  • take profit multiplier;
  • Close by Close candles;
  • stop loss in points;
  • stop loss multiplier;
  • take profit in %;
  • stop loss in %;

Martingale Settings

  • martingale strategy (off, multiply, plus lot);
  • order step;
  • step multiplier;
  • lot multiplier (does not work when adding a plus);
  • enable hedging (additional order in the direction of drawdown with a minimum starting lot);
  • lot multiplier by trend;

Safety

  • stop trading (trading will stop after taking the next profit);
  • auto translation into 5 characters;
  • bar trading (open orders only with a new bar);
  • maximum lot;
  • maximum number of knees;
  • maximum spread;
  • maximum slippage;
  • expert ID;

Working hours

  • Monday;
  • start hour;
  • start minute;
  • stop hour;
  • stop minute;
  • next, the same settings for each day of the week...

Graphics settings

  • graphics;
  • panel color;
  • panel edges;
  • color of information;
  • profit color;
  • loss color;
  • the color of the new knee;
  • color of purchase orders;
  • color of sell orders;
  • comment on orders;
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