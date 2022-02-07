Quantis Expert
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.22
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is based on the trend indicator Quantis DF. The indicator is designed for scalping, its main advantage is that it does not redraw. In order to make it easier for you, I have brought only the most important options to the settings. This Expert Advisor is already configured for automatic trading on any currency pair. The timeframe is preferably from H1 and above.
Settings
- Lot
- Auto Lot
- Take Profit
- Step
- Expert ID
The Quantis DF indicator
- Timeframe
- Period