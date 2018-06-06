Expert 10 Pips

3.33

The market is constantly fluctuating and almost always gives a roll-back of 5-20 points. If you look closely at the chart, you can see that the price never goes up or down without rollbacks. Thus, these small fluctuations can be earned if you collect a profit on each roll-back of 10 points. This EA was written a long time ago and today I want to share it with нou. When testing, the robot showed excellent results and in two months, the deposit was increased almost 10 times. I constantly took profit, which gave me the confidence that this robot has no equals, but the first strong news took away the entire working deposit.

Over the years of using it, I can say that this robot is only afraid of the news and very weak trend with no roll-backs. While you can cope with a trend by increasing the initial deposit, it is impossible to cope with the news. In order to bypass the news, I arranged the EA trading schedule for each day (first, you need to see the news release time and turn off the robot at this time).

The EA displays a lot of settings that were made while gaining experience working with it. Pay attention to the leverage, which should be at least 1:500, and, even better, 1:1000. Use a cent account because it allows you to use a huge working deposit, and it reduces the risks ($1000 become 100 000 cents with the same lot of 0.01).

Remember that a large profit always carries very high risks, so try not to overestimate the lot. When working with this EA, I put a different lot before each transaction depending on my confidence.

Settings

  • Direction - select the direction of trade. Buy/sell/automatic direction. Automatic direction always reverses the trade after a take profit. This allows you to have at the start 10 points of the price movement with no roll-backs, which increases the chance of a very fast roll-back;
  • Auto Lot - automatic lot. It is calculated by the formula: Balance / Auto Lot * X (X - the minimum allowed lot on your trading account);
  • Lot - fixed lot, if Auto Lot = 0;
  • Step - step between orders. Initially, the option has 10 points, but you can experiment and put more. Good results were achieved at 30-40 points;
  • Multiplier - multiplier of the next lot. To disable the multiplier, set the value to 1;
  • Slippage - maximum allowed slippage;
  • Stop Loss (%of balance) - stop loss in % of a deposit. 0 - disabled;
  • Stop Trades - stop trading after receiving a profit. Very useful option! When you need to stop trading in order to withdraw the profit, but the trades are still open, enable this option and new trades will not be opened after the profit is reached;
  • Close Trades - emergency closing of orders. If you want to stop trading abruptly, enable this option. All orders will be deleted and trading will be stopped;
  • Anti-slip Filter - If your broker has frequent slippages, be sure to enable it to avoid losses. It automates the calculation of take profit in case of slippage.
  • Magic Number - magic number;
  • Information - enable/disable the display of the information;
  • Color - information color.

+ The EA has settings of working time for each day of a week.

I wish good luck to my buyers!

Reviews 7
John Obermaier
682
John Obermaier 2018.08.09 21:09 
 

Very good, simple and straightforward EA. Helpful and fast responsive developer. Nice style of EA. well done :-)

Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2020.03.23 06:01 
 

Good EA.

Barend Johannes Henning
473
Barend Johannes Henning 2018.07.17 00:51 
 

I enjoy using this EA. As the author mentions, be careful of major news events, and don't be greedy with selecting the initial lot size... it has been making money during the day on GBP/USD for me. I turn it off about an hour before major news to 30 mins after the news, so it is not one that you would leave on for 24hrs (maybe with a big account yes), but it works great if you manage it correctly. Thanks for you efforts Aleh Rabtsau.

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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
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4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
Expert searches for the formed trend and makes a trade on the trend, or against it (regulated by revers option). We recommend the GBPUSD pair, the H1 or D1 timeframe, as the expert can hold open trades for a long time. Adviser settings AutoLoot- Automatic lot 0.01 for the amount specified here. If you specify 100, and the Deposit is 1000, the lot will be 0.10, etc. Lot - Fixed lot. Take Profit in points - Take profit in points. Stop Loss in currencies - Stop loss in the Deposit currency. Distan
Prudent EA
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Experts
The EA enters at the peak of the trend and works on corrective movements. Currency pairs - any. Timeframe from H1. Doesn't have a martingale! The expert Advisor has a built-in trend indicator, which gives signals for the beginning of a corrective movement. Settings Lot - Lot of orders. Take Profit in points - Take profit in points. Stop Loss in currents   - Stop loss   in points . Magic number - Magic number.
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The EA looks for long bars (the bar size is set in the settings). If a long bar is found, enter the pullback. The EA is suitable for scalping as the probability of a retracement of several points after a long movement is very high. The EA does not have a martingale, it has a hard stop loss and take profit. We recommend working with a small spread on any highly volatile instrument. Timeframe from H1. Leverage from 1: 100. Expert advisor settings Auto Lot - auto lot.  The amount for the lot 0.01 i
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Experts
This Expert Advisor is made in the form of a multifunctional constructor and allows you to customize it for any needs. The advisor was developed in our club and was recognized by us as our best development of 2021. In order to see its capabilities, test it and look at the monitoring of the test account. We recommend working on the GBPUSD, H1 pair, the initial deposit is from 4000 USD (possible cents). You can use any other trading tools. Adviser Settings Settings Envelopes signal timeframe; pe
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Experts
This Expert Advisor is the result of my observations of the market for many years. This system has been tested and optimized on real accounts, in real time. This is a very complex algorithm, which is built on 9 indicators, important levels and mathematical calculations. During trading, the robot constantly analyzes the indicators Combo Trend, Envelopes, Fractals, Parabolic SAR, Levels QP, RSI, Bears Power, Stochastic Oscillator, GLB. This affects the opening, maintenance and closing of orders.
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Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the trend indicator Quantis DF. The indicator is designed for scalping, its main advantage is that it does not redraw. In order to make it easier for you, I have brought only the most important options to the settings. This Expert Advisor is already configured for automatic trading on any currency pair. The timeframe is preferably from H1 and above. Settings Lot Auto Lot Take Profit Step Expert ID The Quantis DF indicator Timeframe Period
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Experts
The Expert Advisor is a constructor based on the famous Bollinger Bands indicator. During the last year (2021), we became very interested in this indicator and carefully studied its work. Due to our observations and adjustments (during testing), the Bollinger EXP adviser appeared - which is now in front of you. This is not a simple Expert Advisor, it has a huge number of options so that you can choose the necessary level of risks and create the strategy you need. We are testing this Expert Advi
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Experts
This robot works on the MACD indicator. If the histogram is above 0, we buy, if below 0, we sell. This is not just a robot, it is a EA constructor  that allows you to create your personal strategy for conducting orders using more than 60 options available in the settings. You can choose a step, expand the step by a multiplier, set a take profit multiplier, add a lot (instead of using a martingale), set the time work, hard stop loss and take profit for each order and do a lot more. Try this Exper
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5 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes two Moving Average. The first is from the weekly timeframe, the second is from the timeframe on which the Expert Advisor is installed. Trading is carried out only in the direction of the weekly trend, as it perfectly shows the current long-term movement. The second moving one on the current timeframe shows the direction of short-term trends. Thus, the Expert Advisor always trades only in the direction of the main trend, focusing on short-term small trends. The Exp
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Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
Here is a advisor-designer based on the famous Fibonacci indicator. This Expert Advisor automatically builds Fibo levels immediately after its activation. Trading is going to break through the 38.2 level. According to our observations, it is from the breakout of this level that the trend reversal most often begins. The Expert Advisor is made in the form of a builder with a large number of options. You can create your own personal strategy for conducting orders. Adviser Settings Indicator Setti
Scalping Dong
Aleh Rabtsau
Experts
For the correct operation of this Expert Advisor, a minimum trading spread is required. 15 points on the 5th sign is optimal. The smaller your spread, the better the trading will be. The Expert Advisor opens a buy or sell order only after a strong activity has been formed in the market. The basis of the strategy is an indicator for scalping - Scalping Dong. The robot has more than 60 settings so that you can efficiently manage your trading strategy. Recommendations: Trading on any trading pairs
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RaoJ
154
RaoJ 2020.06.12 04:36 
 

Piece of crap!! DONT BUY!! The EA is opening/closing orders randomly and not taking the set profits. Does not work if out on multiple pairs. Author seems to be gone; no response to complaints raised.

Aleh Rabtsau
9013
Reply from developer Aleh Rabtsau 2021.11.03 14:37
Hi! The problem with multiple pairs is solved. I have never used this EA on many pairs at the same time, so I did not notice it before.
Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2020.03.23 06:01 
 

Good EA.

Yuqin Li
266
Yuqin Li 2018.08.15 18:14 
 

your this EA (Expert 10) maybe has a bug. the EA can not be used for EURUSD and GBPUSD on different chart windows in the same account at same time. wrong calculation has happened. and open & close orders continuously. i have already used different magic number.

John Obermaier
682
John Obermaier 2018.08.09 21:09 
 

Very good, simple and straightforward EA. Helpful and fast responsive developer. Nice style of EA. well done :-)

Ivo Ciavarella
218
Ivo Ciavarella 2018.08.02 14:16 
 

the robot initially seems good .. then you do not explain why, open positions continuously and close all in loss .. going to remove the gain made .. I can not understand, I tried different settings but it seems that at some point decides autonomously to commit suicide: ((......

Barend Johannes Henning
473
Barend Johannes Henning 2018.07.17 00:51 
 

I enjoy using this EA. As the author mentions, be careful of major news events, and don't be greedy with selecting the initial lot size... it has been making money during the day on GBP/USD for me. I turn it off about an hour before major news to 30 mins after the news, so it is not one that you would leave on for 24hrs (maybe with a big account yes), but it works great if you manage it correctly. Thanks for you efforts Aleh Rabtsau.

Dmitry Efimov
141
Dmitry Efimov 2018.06.30 15:33 
 

Хороший эксперт, неплохая идея. Есть поддержка от автора.

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