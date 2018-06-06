Expert 10 Pips

The market is constantly fluctuating and almost always gives a roll-back of 5-20 points. If you look closely at the chart, you can see that the price never goes up or down without rollbacks. Thus, these small fluctuations can be earned if you collect a profit on each roll-back of 10 points. This EA was written a long time ago and today I want to share it with нou. When testing, the robot showed excellent results and in two months, the deposit was increased almost 10 times. I constantly took profit, which gave me the confidence that this robot has no equals, but the first strong news took away the entire working deposit.

Over the years of using it, I can say that this robot is only afraid of the news and very weak trend with no roll-backs. While you can cope with a trend by increasing the initial deposit, it is impossible to cope with the news. In order to bypass the news, I arranged the EA trading schedule for each day (first, you need to see the news release time and turn off the robot at this time).

The EA displays a lot of settings that were made while gaining experience working with it. Pay attention to the leverage, which should be at least 1:500, and, even better, 1:1000. Use a cent account because it allows you to use a huge working deposit, and it reduces the risks ($1000 become 100 000 cents with the same lot of 0.01).

Remember that a large profit always carries very high risks, so try not to overestimate the lot. When working with this EA, I put a different lot before each transaction depending on my confidence.

Settings

Direction - select the direction of trade. Buy/sell/automatic direction. Automatic direction always reverses the trade after a take profit. This allows you to have at the start 10 points of the price movement with no roll-backs, which increases the chance of a very fast roll-back;

- select the direction of trade. Buy/sell/automatic direction. Automatic direction always reverses the trade after a take profit. This allows you to have at the start 10 points of the price movement with no roll-backs, which increases the chance of a very fast roll-back; Auto Lot - automatic lot. It is calculated by the formula: Balance / Auto Lot * X (X - the minimum allowed lot on your trading account);

- automatic lot. It is calculated by the formula: Balance / Auto Lot * X (X - the minimum allowed lot on your trading account); Lot - fixed lot, if Auto Lot = 0;

- fixed lot, if Auto Lot = 0; Step - step between orders. Initially, the option has 10 points, but you can experiment and put more. Good results were achieved at 30-40 points;

- step between orders. Initially, the option has 10 points, but you can experiment and put more. Good results were achieved at 30-40 points; Multiplier - multiplier of the next lot. To disable the multiplier, set the value to 1;

- multiplier of the next lot. To disable the multiplier, set the value to 1; Slippage - maximum allowed slippage;

- maximum allowed slippage; Stop Loss (%of balance) - stop loss in % of a deposit. 0 - disabled;

- stop loss in % of a deposit. 0 - disabled; Stop Trades - stop trading after receiving a profit. Very useful option! When you need to stop trading in order to withdraw the profit, but the trades are still open, enable this option and new trades will not be opened after the profit is reached;

- stop trading after receiving a profit. Very useful option! When you need to stop trading in order to withdraw the profit, but the trades are still open, enable this option and new trades will not be opened after the profit is reached; Close Trades - emergency closing of orders. If you want to stop trading abruptly, enable this option. All orders will be deleted and trading will be stopped;

- emergency closing of orders. If you want to stop trading abruptly, enable this option. All orders will be deleted and trading will be stopped; Anti-slip Filter - If your broker has frequent slippages, be sure to enable it to avoid losses. It automates the calculation of take profit in case of slippage.

- If your broker has frequent slippages, be sure to enable it to avoid losses. It automates the calculation of take profit in case of slippage. Magic Number - magic number;

- magic number; Information - enable/disable the display of the information;

- enable/disable the display of the information; Color - information color.

+ The EA has settings of working time for each day of a week.

I wish good luck to my buyers!