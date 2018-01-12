Helmsman JXR

This Expert Advisor trades on the active market. The robot virtually analyzes the chart setting two levels at a specified distance from the price. Upon expiration of 5-15 seconds (set in the parameters), the levels are re-set. As soon as the price starts moving very fast and breaks through one of the levels, a buy or a sell order is placed at once depending on what level has been broken (upper one - buy, lower one - sell).

The EA has a strict stop loss (if the bar the order has been opened at is complete, while the order is in a loss, it is closed) and a configurable trailing stop. The robot automatically adjusts to four or five decimal places and modifies the settings on its own. The EA does not use pending orders creating no excessive loads on the server.

The minimum starting deposit is 20 USD, recommended pair is GBPUSD, timeframe is H1, leverage is 1:100. Note that you need a broker with the lowest slippage in order to use EAs working on the active market! Also, we recommend using the minimum possible spread. Test the demo version carefully before buying!

Parameters