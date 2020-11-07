FTR system
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA looks for long bars (the bar size is set in the settings). If a long bar is found, enter the pullback. The EA is suitable for scalping as the probability of a retracement of several points after a long movement is very high. The EA does not have a martingale, it has a hard stop loss and take profit. We recommend working with a small spread on any highly volatile instrument. Timeframe from H1. Leverage from 1: 100.
Expert advisor settings
- Auto Lot - auto lot. The amount for the lot 0.01 is indicated here;
- Lot - fixed lot, if Auto Lot = 0;
- Slippage - maximum slippage ;
- Stop Loss (in points) - stop loss in points ;
- Take Profit (in points) - take profit in points;
- Bar height (in points) - bar height in points;
- Next are the individual time settings for each day of the week;