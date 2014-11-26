Expert Sniper

4.62

This Expert Advisor uses 7 indicators and many different mechanisms that control the trading process. To receive a signal, the robot analyzes the indicators of Parabolic SAR, MACD, MA, Envelopes, CCI, RSI, Alligator.

Each order is supported by a double grid (with and against a trend order). The recommended deposit is from $ 4000 - on a dollar account, or 4000 cents on a cent account. You need to trade on timeframes from H1, where the trend / flat and pullbacks are better traced. Write to me after the purchase and I will help you set up an Expert Advisor for your trading account.

Settings

  • Fixed lot - fixed lot, if Auto Lot = 0;
  • Auto Lot (0 - disabled) - deposit amount per 0.01 lot. If you set 500, then the lot size will be automatically set to 0.01 for a deposit of $500. 1000$ - 0.02, and so on;
  • Martingale (0 - disabled) - increase the lot in case of drawdown. Recommended coefficient is 1.6 and higher. If set to 0, martingale will be disabled and only one order will be placed;
  • Take Profit (in points) - take profit in points. Invisible to the broker;
  • Stop Loss (in points) - total stop loss in points. Invisible to the broker;
  • Turbo Mode - automatic incremental calculation of profit. Increases the potential profit, but also increases the risks! Directly depends on the Take Profit option. The more the take profit value, the more active the turbo mode;
  • Turbo Max Profit - the maximum profit in turbo mode. Limits the profit increment at large drawdowns. If set to 100, for example, the profit will not grow above 100 points;
  • Trailing Stop (0 - disabled) - trailing stop in points. If 0, then disabled;
  • Trailing Step - trailing stop step;
  • Step for new orders - step between orders;
  • Close Orders - emergency closing of orders. If you enable this option, the robot will close all deals and continue its operation only after this option is disabled;
  • Max Spread (0 - disabled) - the maximum spread allowed for trading. If 0, then disabled;
  • Magic Number - magic number;
  • Output Information - enable/disable information on the chart;
Reviews 19
Happy Scalper
1041
Happy Scalper 2023.07.12 03:30 
 

Hello everybody. Just wanted to give my review for the Expert Sniper EA. This EA is the most thought out EA I have ever used, and I have used a lot of them. The logic behind this EA is just amazing. Very low drawdown and so profitable. If you do not buy this EA, you will be losing out on a second way to earn passive income. This is just my opinion, so take it with a grain of salt. But I have been trading with EA's for over 8 years and I am telling you this EA is the holy grail for consistent profits. And for $30.00 USD you would be a fool not to buy it and give it a try. Plus, this EA is worth 10 times the asking price. So I would snag this EA up quickly before the price goes up. Thank you so much Aleh for changing my life for the better. God bless you and your family. Happy Trading everyone!

Donald R Young
427
Donald R Young 2021.06.22 19:51 
 

I see there is no new review lately. I am using version 8 with some success. Thank you. Good EA

Ievgen Alantiev
324
Ievgen Alantiev 2018.12.19 19:49 
 

Нормальный советник, главное что работает. Из минусов только то, что депозит нужен относительно большой что бы комфортно себя чувствовать.

Creo Scalper EA
Aleh Rabtsau
5 (1)
Experts
Creo Scalper EA — a verified robot, designed for trading on GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is based on a manual strategy which we have been trading for many years. Martingale is not used , all trades are opened with a fixed lot , which is visible in the history. (Requirements: deposit from $500, lot 0.01, M1). Real Account Monitoring Signal Link: h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323078 Starting from the 4th month of real trading, the cost of the Expert Advisor will increase by $30 USD mo
Wanjun Yi
230
Wanjun Yi 2022.06.21 07:39 
 

I have bought this EA. Do you have any good Settings to recommend? In addition, do you have a firm account?

Dear author, I have purchased EA. After testing, the conclusion is as follows: If EA is added, the step of order increase has a multiplier that can be input, will it be much better

Aleh Rabtsau
8148
Reply from developer Aleh Rabtsau 2022.06.21 17:31
Hi! At the moment I am not trading this Expert Advisor as I am making a redistribution of funds, but very soon I plan to launch the account again. I'll tell you the data later! I recommend using the GBP USD pair and the default settings, I specially selected them for a very long time... If you have any questions, write! Have a good trade!
Donald R Young
427
Donald R Young 2021.06.22 19:51 
 

I see there is no new review lately. I am using version 8 with some success. Thank you. Good EA

msbbass
127
msbbass 2019.01.03 05:47 
 

ea is stable.. but have serious bugs problem, the ea suddenly same time open lots over 25 lots.. wait for new update fix this time bomb... the ea no limit open order.. so have this problem

Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2018.12.25 15:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ievgen Alantiev
324
Ievgen Alantiev 2018.12.19 19:49 
 

Нормальный советник, главное что работает. Из минусов только то, что депозит нужен относительно большой что бы комфортно себя чувствовать.

zarafin
26
zarafin 2018.02.15 15:37 
 

I have bought SNIPER on 2015.04.08 is possible to have Vers.7. My version don't work. Thank you

apatit28
19
apatit28 2018.02.08 21:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavels Holusenkovs
903
Pavels Holusenkovs 2018.02.02 06:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FlashBob
63
FlashBob 2017.05.21 23:25 
 

Profit Trades: 9226 (79.63%)

Loss Trades: 2359 (20.36%)

Gross Profit: 846060 pips

Gross Loss: 1059319 pips

Profit Factor: 1.47

Performance: 41.63% YTD 6 mon.

DD: 8.70%

Anecito Dealca
50
Anecito Dealca 2017.03.16 07:47 
 

I want to know what " K_lot = 1.6 " mean?

I run the EA the first entry trade is okay with 0.01 lot. But on the second entry trade it enters automatically with a lot 0.06 which big and risky. Please what is the problem? I experienced this two times.

Lastly I want to know what trailing stop function is in this EA and how to have a fix lot in every entry trade to set this EA.

Lionel Niquet
249
Lionel Niquet 2017.03.12 15:26 
 

Excellent product. The only problem is the martingale. The EA should stop this martingale accepting a loss, and automatically restart the EA few days later.

I think we all expect an improvement in this direction.

With fear, I get very good results on the AUDCAD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURJPY.

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2016.08.16 15:33 
 

Affordable price. Good EA. Stable if you keep risk low.

Joel Simmons
4082
Joel Simmons 2016.05.05 00:07 
 

This EA is good, but i only had success using Fixed Lot. With adjusted lots, it blew my demo account. With fixed lots, the profits are extremely stable and consistent.

exzt
94
exzt 2015.11.25 21:17 
 

Сова заслуживает внимания, (не знаю как он за два дня так поднял 100%),пару тройку дней даже с моим компом ушло на тесты.

Было бы хорошо если бы автор приложил перво начальные сеты для индексов и валюты, пока результаты средние, и слива не было,

тестирую на реале.

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2015.11.25 20:30 
 

très bon EA je recommande et pas très cher investissement rentable

bravo :)

MaxPips Max
864
MaxPips Max 2015.08.03 22:16 
 

Good Ea ;) but martingale

Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2014.12.16 19:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Borisov
630
Sergey Borisov 2014.12.04 05:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

