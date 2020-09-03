Neuxor DP
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Expert searches for the formed trend and makes a trade on the trend, or against it (regulated by revers option). We recommend the GBPUSD pair, the H1 or D1 timeframe, as the expert can hold open trades for a long time.
Adviser settings
- AutoLoot- Automatic lot 0.01 for the amount specified here. If you specify 100, and the Deposit is 1000, the lot will be 0.10, etc.
- Lot - Fixed lot.
- Take Profit in points - Take profit in points.
- Stop Loss in currencies - Stop loss in the Deposit currency.
- Distance - Distance between orders.
- Take Profit multiplier - Multiplier for take profit.
- How many bars - How many bars to use to search for a trend.
- Trend power - Minimum distance from the minimum point of the trend to the maximum point.
- Maximum lot size - Maximum possible lot of the entire order grid.
- Auto in 5 Digits - Automatic translation to 5 decimal places.
- Reverse signal - Reverse signal.
- MagicNumber - Magic number.