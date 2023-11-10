Ultra Neural
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 10 November 2023
- Activations: 5
Ultra Neural is an advanced expert advisor specifically designed for MetaTrader 4. It utilizes a powerful neural algorithm to analyze market data and provide trading signals. While it can guarantee a daily profit beetween 1% and 3% due to the volatile nature of financial markets, Ultra Neural aims to optimize trading performance through in-depth analysis.
Key features:
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Sophisticated Neural Algorithm: Ultra Neural incorporates an advanced neural algorithm that analyzes historical and real-time market data. It identifies complex patterns, trends, and correlations to generate accurate trading signals.
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Precise Trading Signals: Based on neural analysis, Ultra Neural generates buy or sell signals for various financial instruments. These signals are accompanied by recommended entry, exit, and stop-loss levels to assist with trade execution.
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Customizable Parameters: Ultra Neural offers customization options, allowing users to adjust the EA's parameters to align with their preferences and trading strategies. Signal trigger thresholds and risk management parameters can be optimized to meet specific requirements.
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Risk Management: Ultra Neural integrates advanced risk management techniques to help limit potential losses. Traders can define appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels for each trade, as well as implement money management strategies to control position sizes.
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Continuous Monitoring and Updates: The EA constantly monitors market conditions and adjusts its analysis in real-time. It takes into account new information, economic events, and changes in market volatility to enhance the accuracy of its trading signals.