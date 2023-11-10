Ultra Neural

Ultra Neural is an advanced expert advisor specifically designed for MetaTrader 4. It utilizes a powerful neural algorithm to analyze market data and provide trading signals. While it can guarantee a daily profit beetween 1% and 3% due to the volatile nature of financial markets, Ultra Neural aims to optimize trading performance through in-depth analysis.

Key features:

  • Sophisticated Neural Algorithm: Ultra Neural incorporates an advanced neural algorithm that analyzes historical and real-time market data. It identifies complex patterns, trends, and correlations to generate accurate trading signals.

  • Precise Trading Signals: Based on neural analysis, Ultra Neural generates buy or sell signals for various financial instruments. These signals are accompanied by recommended entry, exit, and stop-loss levels to assist with trade execution.

  • Customizable Parameters: Ultra Neural offers customization options, allowing users to adjust the EA's parameters to align with their preferences and trading strategies. Signal trigger thresholds and risk management parameters can be optimized to meet specific requirements.

  • Risk Management: Ultra Neural integrates advanced risk management techniques to help limit potential losses. Traders can define appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels for each trade, as well as implement money management strategies to control position sizes.

  • Continuous Monitoring and Updates: The EA constantly monitors market conditions and adjusts its analysis in real-time. It takes into account new information, economic events, and changes in market volatility to enhance the accuracy of its trading signals.




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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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