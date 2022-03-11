Fibot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.22
- Activations: 5
Here is a advisor-designer based on the famous Fibonacci indicator. This Expert Advisor automatically builds Fibo levels immediately after its activation. Trading is going to break through the 38.2 level. According to our observations, it is from the breakout of this level that the trend reversal most often begins. The Expert Advisor is made in the form of a builder with a large number of options. You can create your own personal strategy for conducting orders.
- Bars for building levels - how many bars to use for building Fibo levels. from 50 to 300 is quite enough. The smaller the number here, the weaker the significance of the levels will be.
- The minimum Fibo width is a very important option. If you put 100 here, for example, then only grids with a distance from level 0 to 100 of at least 100 points will be taken into account. This can filter out small trends and flat movements. It is optimal to use a value from 400 and above here.
Management Settings
- signal reversal;
- cross-closing with a reverse signal;
Lot Settings
- starting lot;
- money management as 0.01 for the amount specified in this option. For example, you specified 100, which means that for 200 USD, the lot will automatically be 0.02 and so on ...;
Closing orders
- take profit in points;
- take profit multiplier;
- Close by Close candles;
- stop loss in points;
- stop loss multiplier;
- take profit in %;
- stop loss in %;
Martingale Settings
- martingale strategy (off, multiply, plus lot);
- order step;
- step multiplier;
- lot multiplier (does not work when adding a plus);
- enable hedging (additional order in the direction of drawdown with a minimum starting lot);
- lot multiplier by trend;
Safety
- stop trading (trading will stop after taking the next profit);
- auto translation into 5 characters;
- bar trading (open orders only with a new bar);
- maximum lot;
- maximum number of knees;
- maximum spread;
- maximum slippage;
- expert ID;
Working hours
- Monday;
- start hour;
- start minute;
- stop hour;
- stop minute;
- next, the same settings for each day of the week...
Graphics settings
- graphics;
- panel color;
- panel edges;
- color of information;
- profit color;
- loss color;
- the color of the new knee;
- color of purchase orders;
- color of sell orders;
- comment on orders;