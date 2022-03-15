This Expert Advisor analyzes two Moving Average. The first is from the weekly timeframe, the second is from the timeframe on which the Expert Advisor is installed. Trading is carried out only in the direction of the weekly trend, as it perfectly shows the current long-term movement.





The second moving one on the current timeframe shows the direction of short-term trends. Thus, the Expert Advisor always trades only in the direction of the main trend, focusing on short-term small trends.





The Expert Advisor is made in the form of a constructor and has more than 60 options for you to adjust your trading strategy. Adviser Settings MA Settings moving Average Period;

moving Average Shift;

moving Average Method;

price Type Moving Average;

deviation from the MA - is how many points the price should move away from the indicator to open the first order;

period MA W1;

shift MA W1;

method MA W1;

price type MA W1; Management Settings signal reversal;

cross-closing with a reverse signal; Lot Settings starting lot;

money management as 0.01 for the amount specified in this option. For example, you specified 100, which means that for 200 USD, the lot will automatically be 0.02 and so on ...; Closing orders take profit in points;

take profit multiplier;

Close by Close candles;

stop loss in points;

stop loss multiplier;

take profit in %;

stop loss in %; Martingale Settings martingale strategy (off, multiply, plus lot);

order step;

step multiplier;

lot multiplier (does not work when adding a plus);

enable hedging (additional order in the direction of drawdown with a minimum starting lot);

lot multiplier by trend; Safety stop trading (trading will stop after taking the next profit);

auto translation into 5 characters;

bar trading (open orders only with a new bar);

maximum lot;

maximum number of knees;

maximum spread;

maximum slippage;

expert ID; Working hours Monday;

start hour;

start minute;

stop hour;

stop minute;

next, the same settings for each day of the week... Graphics settings graphics;

panel color;

panel edges;

color of information;

profit color;

loss color;

the color of the new knee;

color of purchase orders;

color of sell orders;

comment on orders;



