Fibo Extrem
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 April 2021
- Activations: 5
Fibo Extrem is robot ea with indicator Fibonacci.
Order open BUY = if iOpen[0] > Pivot Point(PP).
Order open SELL = if iOpen[0] < Pivot Point(PP).
Strategy from this EA : Can use hedging(true/false),can use martingale(set 1=off),Target profit perday,takeprofit 4 step,stoploss 3 step,and more strategy.
- Hedging=false; ==> true/false
- EA_indicators=FIBONACCI;
- Use_MaxSpread=true;
- MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread
- MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot
- Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test.
- lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money
- Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
- Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
- Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss in %
- setting SMART="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
- lotsbuy=0.01;
- lotssell=0.01;
- multi_lot=2;
- step_open_orders=300;
- SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;
- SL=2000;
- TrailingStop=10;