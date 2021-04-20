Fibo Extrem

  • Experts
  • Sumini
    Sumini

    Sumini

    The EA that I created here is AllinOne EA or multi strategy, multi filter, multi indicator and equipped with lock profit.
    The advantages of AllinOne EA are:
    1, Multi strategy:
    - Can use the hedging / locking strategy (true / false).
    - Can use the Martingale strategy (true / false).
    1 comment
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 20 April 2021
  • Activations: 5

Fibo Extrem is robot ea with indicator Fibonacci.

Order open BUY = if iOpen[0] > Pivot Point(PP).

Order open SELL = if iOpen[0] < Pivot Point(PP).

Strategy from this EA : Can use hedging(true/false),can use martingale(set 1=off),Target profit perday,takeprofit 4 step,stoploss 3 step,and more strategy.

  • Hedging=false; ==> true/false
  • EA_indicators=FIBONACCI;
  • Use_MaxSpread=true;
  • MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread
  • MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot
  • Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test.
  • lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money
  • Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
  • Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
  • Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss in %
  • setting SMART="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
  • MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
  • MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
  • lotsbuy=0.01;
  • lotssell=0.01;
  • multi_lot=2;
  • step_open_orders=300;
  • SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
  • TP=500;
  • SL=2000;
  • TrailingStop=10;


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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
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4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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