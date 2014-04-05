SimpleprobMT5

Probability Indicator

Description The Probability Indicator is a tool designed for traders who want to identify buying and selling opportunities based on the analysis of previous candles. It calculates the probability of rise (CALL) and fall (PUT) based on the number of candles analyzed and displays arrows on the chart to signal possible entry points.

Features

  • Candle Analysis: Analyzes a configurable number of candles to calculate the probability of rise and fall.

  • Visual Signals: Displays large, colored arrows on the chart to indicate buy (green) and sell (red) signals.

  • Sound Alerts: Emits configurable sound alerts for buy and sell signals.

  • Notifications: Sends notifications to mobile devices or email to keep traders informed about trading signals.

  • Probability Box: Displays a box on the chart with real-time probabilities of rise and fall.

Input Parameters

  • num_candles: Total number of candles for analysis.

  • call_threshold: Minimum percentage for CALL signal (green).

  • put_threshold: Minimum percentage for PUT signal (red).

  • sound_alert: Enable sound alert (true/false).

  • notifications: Enable notifications (true/false).

  • ProbabilityBoxColor: Color of the probability box.

  • call_sound1: Sound 1 for CALL signal.

  • call_sound2: Sound 2 for CALL signal.

  • put_sound1: Sound 1 for PUT signal.

  • put_sound2: Sound 2 for PUT signal.

  • call_sound_choice: Choice of sound for CALL (1 or 2).

  • put_sound_choice: Choice of sound for PUT (1 or 2).

How It Works

The indicator analyzes a configurable number of previous candles to calculate the probability of rise and fall. When the probability of rise or fall reaches the configured threshold, an arrow is displayed on the chart to signal a possible entry. Sound alerts and notifications are issued to keep traders informed about trading signals. The probability box displays real-time probabilities of rise and fall on the chart.

Benefits

  • Easy to Use: Intuitive and easy-to-configure interface.

  • Real-Time Alerts: Stay informed about trading opportunities with sound alerts and notifications.

  • Accurate Analysis: Based on candle analysis to provide highly accurate signals.

  • Customizable: Adjust input parameters to meet trading needs.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 Platform.

Note This indicator is an auxiliary tool and does not guarantee profits. It is recommended to use it in conjunction with other technical analysis tools and trading strategies.


