MultiVision Dashboard

MultiVision Dashboard – Monitor Multiple Markets at a Glance.

The MultiVision Dashboard is an advanced, user-friendly MQL5 indicator that allows traders to monitor multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously in a single, intuitive dashboard. It's designed to simplify market analysis by presenting essential data clearly, helping traders quickly identify opportunities and make better trading decisions.


Key Features

Flexible Symbol & Timeframe Selection

  • Customize the dashboard with your preferred symbols and timeframes or display all symbols directly from Market Watch.
  • Quickly switch views to monitor favorite pairs or the broader market.

9 Customizable Visualization Modes

1. Standard Candlestick Chart:   
  • Traditional candlestick view for easy pattern recognition.

2. Merged Candles: 

  • Combines consecutive bullish or bearish candles into one, highlighting market momentum.
  • Customize color intensity based on the number of candles merged, or set it to 0 for standard colors.

3. 3D Wireframe Candles:

  • Interactive 3D candlesticks that clearly depict price dynamics.

4. Vertical Bar Chart:

  • Simplified bar charts for quick visual comparison of price movements.

5. Strength Meter:

  • Displays cumulative strength and momentum using dynamic color shading.

6. Heiken Ashi Candles:

  • Smooth Heiken Ashi candles to clearly identify trends by filtering out market noise.

7. Indicator Arrows:

  • Shows directional arrows comparing the current indicator value with the previous candle, quickly highlighting momentum shifts.

8. Indicator Numeric Values:

  • Displays precise numeric values of the selected indicator.

9. Indicator Line Charts:

  • Compact line charts visualizing indicator trends based on the first buffer of your selected indicator.


Customization & Design

  • Choose between dark or light themes.
  • Adjust text sizes, dashboard dimensions, and screen positioning.
  • Control the scale and appearance of mini-charts within each cell for optimal clarity.

      Indicator Flexibility

      • Customize widely-used indicators such as Moving Average, MACD, RSI, and others.
      • Easily set indicator parameters (period, method, applied price).
          Attach Multiple Dashboards

          • Attach multiple dashboard instances on a single chart by assigning unique canvas names.
          • Adjust the size and position (coordinates) of each dashboard instance to organize your workspace effectively.

            Automatic Real-time Updates

            • Market data updates automatically based on your preferred refresh intervals.


            How to Use

            • Select Symbols & Timeframes: Choose which markets and time periods you wish to monitor.
            • Choose Visualization Mode: Pick from standard candles, merged candles, indicators, and more.
            • Customize Dashboard Appearance: Set theme, sizes, and dimensions to match your trading needs.
            • Configure Indicators: Define parameters for popular indicators like MA, MACD, and RSI to tailor analysis.

               

              Ideal for Traders Who:

              • Want quick, clear, and concise market insights.
              • Prefer a highly customizable tool to visualize multiple indicators and price trends.
              • Need to monitor various markets efficiently from one location.

              The MultiVision Dashboard consolidates powerful market insights into a single, clear view, giving traders the ability to swiftly and accurately spot opportunities.








              Recommended products
              Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
              AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
              Indicators
              Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
              BOS Recovey Zone EA
              Mohamad Saad Samsudin
              Experts
              The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
              FREE
              Manus Pro
              Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
              Experts
              MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
              Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
              Fabio Albano
              Indicators
              The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
              Scalping PullBack Signal
              Quang Huy Quach
              Indicators
              1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
              FREE
              Noize Absorption Index
              Ekaterina Saltykova
              Indicators
              Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
              SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
              Ivan Butko
              Indicators
              The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
              Antique Trend
              Nadiya Mirosh
              Indicators
              The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
              Set TP and SL by Price MT5
              Antonio Franco
              Experts
              Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
              Supply and Demand Zones MT5
              Peter Mueller
              4.89 (18)
              Indicators
              The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
              FREE
              High Low Open Close
              Alexandre Borela
              4.98 (42)
              Indicators
              If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
              FREE
              VFI Quantum
              Nikita Berdnikov
              5 (1)
              Indicators
              Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
              FREE
              GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
              James Peyton Jr Page
              Indicators
              General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
              Riko Trend mt5
              Nadiya Mirosh
              Indicators
              The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
              Show Pips for MT5
              Roman Podpora
              4.67 (24)
              Indicators
              This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of
              FREE
              PZ Mean Reversion MT5
              PZ TRADING SLU
              3 (2)
              Indicators
              Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
              Best SAR MT5
              Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
              4.33 (3)
              Indicators
              Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
              FREE
              Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
              Gabriel Leite Nunes
              Experts
              This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
              History Pattern Search mt5
              Yevhenii Levchenko
              Indicators
              The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
              Donchian Breakout And Rsi
              Mattia Impicciatore
              Indicators
              General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
              FREE
              Ugenesys AI MT5
              Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
              Indicators
              uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
              Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
              Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
              Indicators
              Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
              Premium level Pro
              Dmitriy Kashevich
              Indicators
              Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
              Point of Control POC
              Anton Polkovnikov
              Indicators
              A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price movement. Our indicator is unique. It is dynamic. The first feature is that the
              Max Min Delta Indicator
              TitanScalper
              Indicators
              Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
              Blahtech Market Profile MT5
              Blahtech Limited
              5 (10)
              Indicators
              Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
              Sonic R Pro Enhanced
              Huu Thuong Nguyen
              Experts
              Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
              Basic Support and Resistance MT5
              Mehran Sepah Mansoor
              Indicators
              Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
              Crash index scalping indicator
              David Chokumanyara
              Indicators
              Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
              Expert TP SL v04
              Mikhail Ostashov
              Utilities
              Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
              Buyers of this product also purchase
              ARIPoint
              Temirlan Kdyrkhan
              1 (1)
              Indicators
              ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
              Smart Trend Trading System MT5
              Issam Kassas
              4.71 (51)
              Indicators
              New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
              Divergence Bomber
              Ihor Otkydach
              4.99 (75)
              Indicators
              Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
              Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
              Ich Khiem Nguyen
              5 (3)
              Indicators
              Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
              FX Power MT5 NG
              Daniel Stein
              5 (27)
              Indicators
              FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
              Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
              Sirikorn Rungsang
              4.9 (30)
              Indicators
              ***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision.
              Smart Stop Indicator MT5
              Daniel Stein
              5 (2)
              Indicators
              Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
              Atomic Analyst MT5
              Issam Kassas
              4.31 (26)
              Indicators
              First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
              Trend Screener Pro MT5
              STE S.S.COMPANY
              4.84 (99)
              Indicators
              Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
              Game Changer Indicator mt5
              Vasiliy Strukov
              5 (4)
              Indicators
              Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
              M1 Scalper Pro MT5
              Elif Kaya
              5 (9)
              Indicators
              - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
              Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
              Issam Kassas
              4 (14)
              Indicators
              First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
              Trend indicator AI mt5
              Ramil Minniakhmetov
              5 (12)
              Indicators
              Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
              Quantum TrendPulse
              Bogdan Ion Puscasu
              5 (19)
              Indicators
              Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
              Grabber System MT5
              Ihor Otkydach
              5 (19)
              Indicators
              Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
              Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
              Bernhard Schweigert
              5 (3)
              Indicators
              Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
              IX Power MT5
              Daniel Stein
              4.91 (11)
              Indicators
              IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
              TPSproTREND PrO MT5
              Roman Podpora
              4.53 (19)
              Indicators
              Buy TREND PRO now and get another advanced trend indicator for free To receive, write in private messages. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS    -  INSTRUCTIONS  ENG    -  VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you can enter the market with higher probability and precision. There's also a f
              Shock Pullback
              Suleiman Alhawamdah
              5 (1)
              Indicators
              Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
              Gold Indicator MT5
              MQL TOOLS SL
              Indicators
              Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
              FX Volume MT5
              Daniel Stein
              4.86 (22)
              Indicators
              FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
              FX Levels MT5
              Daniel Stein
              5 (11)
              Indicators
              FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
              AriX
              Temirlan Kdyrkhan
              1 (4)
              Indicators
              AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
              Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
              LEGEX LTD
              Indicators
              DESCRIPTION ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) is the indicator that analyzes the price movement and identifies valid impulses, corrections and SCOBs (Single Canndle Ordere Block). It is a powerful tool that can be used with any type of technical analysis because it's flexible, informative, easy to use and it does substantially improve trader's awareness of the most liquid zones of interest. SETTINGS General | Visuals Colour theme — defines the colour theme of the ICSM. SCOB | Visuals Show
              Quantum Trend Sniper
              Bogdan Ion Puscasu
              4.73 (52)
              Indicators
              Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
              Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
              STE S.S.COMPANY
              4.82 (22)
              Indicators
              Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
              ARICoins
              Temirlan Kdyrkhan
              Indicators
              ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
              Advanced Supply Demand MT5
              Bernhard Schweigert
              4.5 (14)
              Indicators
              Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
              Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
              Franck Martin
              4.69 (13)
              Indicators
              Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
              SuperScalp Pro
              Van Minh Nguyen
              5 (1)
              Indicators
              SuperScalp Pro  — Hybrid Supertrend Scalper SuperScalp Pro expands the classic Supertrend concept into a hybrid scalping instrument designed for short- to medium-term setups across multiple timeframes (M1–H1). The indicator combines a visually intuitive Supertrend band with multiple optional confirmation metrics to deliver high-probability entries while keeping risk management simple: stop loss and take profit levels are computed dynamically from ATR and drawn directly on the chart. Alerts are
              More from author
              PatternVision Pro MT5
              Amine Largou
              Utilities
              Discover. Analyze. Get Notified. Master price action trading with PatternVision Pro , an advanced candlestick scanner for MetaTrader 5 that transforms pattern recognition into actionable insights and data-driven analysis. Whether you're studying a single Doji , tracking a 20-candle formation, or monitoring sharp price movements, this tool helps you systematically analyze market behavior with a percentage-based approach and real-time notifications. Complete Documentation Included Step-by-step
              FREE
              Filter:
              No reviews
              Reply to review