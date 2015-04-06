BreakoutGenius base

BreakoutGenius base is a trading strategy designed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD) within the financial markets. This strategy leverages market price actions and the breakout of key price levels to identify potential trading opportunities. The essence of the strategy lies in accurately setting Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to automatically enter the market as gold prices break through these preset levels.

Attention!! Attention!! Attention!! Before using, please turn off this parameter in the parameter Settings .

Please_close_before_use=false;

Please use the strategy setup files! (Download XAUUSD 2 Decimal.set setup file) (Download XAUUSD 3 Decimal.set setup file)

Test Report :(Download XAUUSD 10 year Test Report)

Product Promotion:

BreakoutGenius   Full feature version is on sale now, please click for details

Strategy Signals: Click to view strategy signals

Strategy Principle:

  1. Identification of Key Price Levels: Through the analysis of historical data, key support and resistance levels for gold prices are identified. These levels are pivotal points for future price trend transitions, reflecting the power struggle between buyers and sellers.
  • Order Setup: Anticipating a price breakout of these key levels, Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders are placed above or below these levels, respectively. This provides the strategy with an automatic trigger mechanism, enabling trade execution without the need for real-time monitoring.
  • Breakout Confirmation and Execution: Once the price successfully breaks through and activates an order, the strategy automatically executes a buy or sell operation, setting corresponding stop loss and profit targets. A breakout is considered a signal of market direction change, hence quickly entering the market post-breakout captures the major part of the price movement.
  • Risk Management: The strategy emphasizes risk control, with the potential loss from each trade strictly contained within an acceptable range for the investor. The stop loss is set at a certain distance from the breakout point, protecting the account from significant losses while avoiding premature market exits due to minor fluctuations.
  • Profit Target Planning: Profit targets are set based on historical price behavior and the key levels of order points, ensuring each trade has a clear profit realization plan.

    parameter setting:

    • Please_close_before_use Turn off before use, parameter set to false
    • CustomComment  The order comment
    • MagicNumber  The order magic number, used to distinguish different trading strategies.
    • KaufmanEffRtoPrd  The period length for the Kaufman Efficiency Ratio.
    • ProfitTargetCoef  The profit target coefficient, used to calculate the order's target profit level.
    • StopLoss  The order's stop loss level.
    • AST_TrailingStop  The trailing stop loss trigger point in pips.
    • ASTTrailingStep   The trailing stop loss step size in pips.
    • smm parameter description
    • UseMoneyManagement   The money management switch, if turned on, the following money management parameters will be used.
    • mmRiskPercent   The risk percentage per trade.
    • mmLotslfNoMM   The fixed lot size to use when money management is turned off.
    • mmMaxLots   The maximum position size limit.
    • sdtw parameter description
    • DontTradeOnWeekends   The switch to avoid trading on weekends.
    • FridayCloseTime   The Friday market close time.
    • SundayOpenTime   The Sunday market open time.
    • seod parameter description
    • ExitAtEndOfDay   The switch to exit at the end of the trading day.
    • EODExitTime   The end of day exit time.
    • seof parameter description
    • ExitOnFriday   The switch to exit on Fridays.
    • FridayExitTime   The Friday exit time.
    • sltr  parameter description
    • LimitTimeRange   The switch to limit the trading time range.
    • SignalTimeRangeFrom   The trading start time.
    • SignalTimeRangeTo   The trading end time.
    • ExitAtEndOfRange   The switch to exit at the end of the trading time range.
    • OrderTypeToExit    The order type to exit.
    • smtpd parameter description
    • MaxTradesPerDay   The maximum number of trades per day.

    Usage Instructions:

    Backtesting:

    Simply use the preset settings to run on the XAUUSD H1 time frame.



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