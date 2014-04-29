Previous Day Fibonacci Retracement
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 23 May 2020
- Activations: 5
Fibonacci levels are commonly used in finance markets trading to identify and trade off support and resistance levels.
After a significant price movement up or down, the new support and resistance levels are often at or near these trend lines
Fibonacci lines are building on the base of High / Low prices of the previous day.
Reference point - the closing price of the previous day.
