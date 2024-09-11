Oracle Wave EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Andrei Krisiuk
    Andrei Krisiuk

    Andrei Krisiuk

    5 (1)
    About Me:
    I am a trader and trading advisor developer with many years of experience in financial markets. My specialization includes algorithmic trading and creating highly effective trading strategies that help traders optimize their investments and minimize risks.
    My Competencies:
    4 products 1 code 1 comment
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 11 September 2024
  • Activations: 15


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Oracle Wave EA is designed to provide high reliability and safety when trading on financial markets. The advisor builds its strategies on the analysis of key price fixing levels set by banks and institutional traders, including significant levels such as Tokyo Fix, London Fix, and Gold Fix. These levels are often critical points where the highest trading volume occurs, and Oracle Wave EA effectively uses them for precise entry and exit positions.


Recommended Major Assets for Trading with Oracle Wave EACurrency Pairs:

  • EUR/USD (Euro/US Dollar)
  • GBP/USD (Pound/US Dollar)
  • USD/JPY (US Dollar/Japanese Yen)
  • USD/CHF (US Dollar/Swiss Franc)
  • AUD/USD (Australian Dollar/US Dollar)
  • USD/CAD (US Dollar/Canadian Dollar)

Metals:

  • XAU/USD (Gold/US Dollar)
  • XAG/USD (Silver/US Dollar)

Major Indices:

  • S&P 500 (USA)
  • Nasdaq 100 (USA)
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average (USA)
  • DAX 40 (Germany)
  • CAC 40 (France)
  • FTSE 100 (UK)

These assets provide high liquidity and significant volatility, which allows for the effective application of the Oracle Wave EA strategy, focused on key levels and price fixings by major players.


Get our exclusive MT5 Expert Advisor for just $197! This offer is limited to only 10 copies at this price. The next price will be $297. Don’t miss out!

After Purchase

If you have already made a purchase, please review the recommended user guide: [Click here to view the guide].

Safe and Stable EA


Oracle Wave EA does not use high-risk strategies such as grid systems or Martingale, which can increase the likelihood of significant drawdowns. Instead, it focuses on gradual and stable capital growth through accurate and measured decisions.

The advisor has built-in mechanisms to adapt to changing market conditions, making it a safe and reliable tool for long-term trading. Oracle Wave EA has been thoroughly tested in various market conditions and has shown excellent results in both calm and turbulent periods.

This advisor is perfect for both novice traders and experienced market participants who value stability and security.

Settings and Working with Set Files

Currently, Oracle Wave EA is optimized for trading the London Fix with the EUR/USD pair. (For prop firms, simply reduce the lot size and set your desired drawdown level in dollars to match your firm's allowed daily drawdown.) No additional set file is required — the EA is fully configure

For other currency pairs, it is recommended to conduct backtesting to determine the optimal settings for current market conditions. If you do not have the ability or experience to do this, you can reach out via direct messages, and we will be happy to provide several pre-configured setup files for other pairs.

Continuous Improvement

We are actively working on optimizing and developing Oracle Wave EA to ensure high-quality trading and stable results. By choosing this advisor, you are investing in a solution supported by a professional research and development team.

Reason for Sale

The advisor is being sold to raise capital and test its effectiveness in real market conditions. Once sufficient funding is achieved or the method is fully validated, we will cease sales.

Excellent Backtesting Results and Notes

The backtesting results of Oracle Wave EA are impressive; however, it is important to note that actual trading may differ due to market fluctuations and other factors. Our algorithms are adapted to current market conditions and focus on significant price levels.

Feedback

We welcome any questions or comments about the operation of Oracle Wave EA. If you encounter any problems, please contact us for assistance.

Settings

  • Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO
  • Leverage: Any
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Settings: Default
  • Compatibility with Other EAs: Yes










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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
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