EA Assistance Martingale
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
PROFIT CALCULATIONS
Manual Trade floating minus $ 1 x 30 pip = - $ 30
The first EA transaction is floating minus $ 2 x 20 pip = - $ 40
The second EA transaction is floating minus $ 4 x 10 pip = - $ 40
Third EA transaction $ 8 x 0 pip = + $ 0
The fourth EA transaction is profit of $ 16 x 10 pip = + $ 160
Profit = -30 - 40 - 40 - 0 + 160 = profit + $ 50
PARAMETERS
StarLotManual this is the first manual lot you trade, used to calculate the next lot from EA
Multiplier Lot multiplication value
Distance distance EA will trade back from the previous price
AverageProfit Take profit all transactions
Comment Comment EA