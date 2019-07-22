EA Assistance Martingale

PROFIT CALCULATIONS





Manual Trade floating minus $ 1 x 30 pip = - $ 30





The first EA transaction is floating minus $ 2 x 20 pip = - $ 40





The second EA transaction is floating minus $ 4 x 10 pip = - $ 40





Third EA transaction $ 8 x 0 pip = + $ 0





The fourth EA transaction is profit of $ 16 x 10 pip = + $ 160





Profit = -30 - 40 - 40 - 0 + 160 = profit + $ 50













PARAMETERS

StarLotManual this is the first manual lot you trade, used to calculate the next lot from EA

Multiplier Lot multiplication value

Distance distance EA will trade back from the previous price

AverageProfit Take profit all transactions

Comment Comment EA