EA Fractals Martingale Averaging
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 6
This EA successfully opposes the Fractal below then OP BUY otherwise if the new Fractal appears above then OP SELL If the wrong position will add a new transaction, and take profit at the same point
This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders)
#Recomend Start Balance $1000
Flat movement is very good for work.
PARAMETERS
Lots : Lots / volume orders
Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profit is automatically created to always calculate a favorable value
PipStep : Distance from previous orders
TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit
TF : Time Frame Fractals
These EA fractals are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pair with a certain timeframe that you have tried and managed to get a lot of dollars
Averaging | Martingale | Hedging | Buy Sell | Best EA | Best Robot | Profit | anti mc | stable | profit stable