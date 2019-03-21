EA eurusd scalper pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 21 March 2019
- Activations: 5
from the price of 200$ to 170$ only 1 Month !!
Only for the symbol of EURUSD Time Frame D1
Minimum Balance $5
Update all Timeframes starting from TF M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
Make sure to use a low spread below 10 Points and use a 5 digit broker broker
! Please do not mix with other transactions, so that too many transactions exceed the maximum number of broker orders
PARAMETERS
LOT = Balance : Compounding
Ex:
Balance $1000
Compounding = 10000
Lot Order =1000 : 10000 = 0.1 Lot
Magic : Magic number
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