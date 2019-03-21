EA eurusd scalper pro

Only for the symbol of EURUSD Time Frame D1

from the price of 200$ to 170$ only 1 Month !!

Update all Timeframes starting from TF M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

Make sure to use a low spread below 10 Points and use a 5 digit broker broker





! Please do not mix with other transactions, so that too many transactions exceed the maximum number of broker orders





PARAMETERS

