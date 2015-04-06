Double MA Martingale EA

EA 2 MA Martingale Averaging

 

If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the bottom to the top then it will be Open buy, vice versa

If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the top to the bottom then it will be Open Sell


Installation of Charts on EA will affect the period of the Moving Average

Example:

EA is installed in H1 time frame, then MA indicator is Time Frame H1, EA is installed in M30 time frame, then MA indicator is Time Frame M30


This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders)

#Recomend Start Balance $1000

Flat movement is very good for work.


PARAMETERS

EMA_1 = Periode MA 1 (Small ma period)

EMA_2 = Periode MA 1 (period of big ma)

Start Trade : Hour Start Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)

Stop Trade : Hour Stop Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)

Lots : Lots / volume orders / Start Lot

Martingale  : True/ False

Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profit is automatically created to always calculate a favorable value

PipStep : Distance from previous orders

TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit  

Max OP = Max Order Averaging Martingale


These EA MA are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pair with a certain timeframe that you have tried and managed to get a lot of dollars


Averaging | Martingale | Hedging | Buy Sell | Best EA | Best Robot | Profit | anti mc | stable | profit stable | 2 MA | Moving Average | Gird


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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