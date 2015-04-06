Double MA Martingale EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA 2 MA Martingale Averaging
If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the bottom to the top then it will be Open buy, vice versa
If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the top to the bottom then it will be Open Sell
Installation of Charts on EA will affect the period of the Moving Average
Example:
EA is installed in H1 time frame, then MA indicator is Time Frame H1, EA is installed in M30 time frame, then MA indicator is Time Frame M30
This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders)
#Recomend Start Balance $1000
Flat movement is very good for work.
PARAMETERS
EMA_1 = Periode MA 1 (Small ma period)
EMA_2 = Periode MA 1 (period of big ma)
Start Trade : Hour Start Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)
Stop Trade : Hour Stop Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)
Lots : Lots / volume orders / Start Lot
Martingale : True/ False
Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profit is automatically created to always calculate a favorable value
PipStep : Distance from previous orders
TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit
Max OP = Max Order Averaging Martingale
These EA MA are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pair with a certain timeframe that you have tried and managed to get a lot of dollars
Averaging | Martingale | Hedging | Buy Sell | Best EA | Best Robot | Profit | anti mc | stable | profit stable | 2 MA | Moving Average | Gird