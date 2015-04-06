Double MA Martingale EA

If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the bottom to the top then it will be Open buy, vice versa

If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the top to the bottom then it will be Open Sell





Installation of Charts on EA will affect the period of the Moving Average

Example:

EA is installed in H1 time frame, then MA indicator is Time Frame H1, EA is installed in M30 time frame, then MA indicator is Time Frame M30





This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders)

#Recomend Start Balance $1000

Flat movement is very good for work.





PARAMETERS

EMA_1 = Periode MA 1 (Small ma period)

EMA_2 = Periode MA 1 (period of big ma)

Start Trade : Hour Start Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)

Stop Trade : Hour Stop Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)