EA Fractals
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA successfully opposes the Fractal below then OP BUY otherwise if the new Fractal appears above then OP SELL
Flat movement is very good for work.
PARAMETERS
Lots : Lots / volume orders
TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit
StopLoss : Stop Loss Point if zero = No stoploss
TF : Time Frame Fractals
AutoStopLoss : If true, then StopLoss will be created automatically on High / Low Fractals
These EA fractals are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pair with a certain timeframe that you have tried and managed to get a lot of dollars