EA Close all Orders Profit scripts closeall order

Parameters



AutoTargetMoney

If the total profit on the account equals or exceeds the target that has been filled in this column, EA will close the order of all transactions

AutoTarget %

If the total profit on the account equals or exceeds the target in the percentage of the balance that has been filled in this column, EA will close the order of all transactions

DeletePendingOrders

If TRUE is when the profit transaction is reached from TargetMoney or Target Percennt column, then EA will delete Pending order

If False then let it Open