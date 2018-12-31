EA Close all Orders Profit scripts closeall order

Parameters

AutoTargetMoney 

If the total profit on the account equals or exceeds the target that has been filled in this column, EA will close the order of all transactions

AutoTarget %

If the total profit on the account equals or exceeds the target in the percentage of the balance that has been filled in this column, EA will close the order of all transactions

DeletePendingOrders

If TRUE is when the profit transaction is reached from TargetMoney or Target Percennt column, then EA will delete Pending order

If False then let it Open

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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EA Fractals
Amin Rusli
Experts
This EA successfully opposes the Fractal below then OP BUY otherwise if the new Fractal appears above then OP SELL Flat movement is very good for work. PARAMETERS Lots : Lots / volume orders TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit StopLoss : Stop Loss Point if zero = No stoploss TF : Time Frame Fractals AutoStopLoss : If true , then StopLoss will be created automatically on High / Low Fractals These EA fractals are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pa
EA Hedging Martingale Buy Sell Lot Multiplier
Amin Rusli
2 (1)
Utilities
The advantage of using this EA This EA directly updates takeprofit and stop losses that are still empty in a manual order Parameters Multiplier: Multiplier value of the previous transaction Distance: Distance hedging from the previous order Takeprofit: take profit taken from the last price + the value of this column We recommend that you do not add more than one manual transaction in the same pair martingale hedging | manual hedging | hedging manual | hedging lot | best robot | best ea
EA Fractals Martingale Averaging
Amin Rusli
Experts
This EA successfully opposes the Fractal below then OP BUY otherwise if the new Fractal appears above then OP SELL If the wrong position will add a new transaction, and take profit at the same point This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders) #Recomend Start Balance $1000 Flat movement is very good for work. PARAMETERS Lots : Lots / volume orders Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profi
EA eurusd scalper pro
Amin Rusli
Experts
from the price of 200$ to 170$ only 1 Month !! Only for the symbol of EURUSD Time Frame D1 Minimum Balance $5 Update all Timeframes starting from TF M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 Make sure to use a low spread below 10 Points and use a 5 digit broker broker ! Please do not mix with other transactions, so that too many transactions exceed the maximum number of broker orders PARAMETERS LOT = Balance : Compounding Ex: Balance $1000 Compounding = 10000 Lot Order =1000 : 10000 = 0.1 Lot Mag
Double MA Martingale EA
Amin Rusli
Experts
EA 2 MA Martingale Averaging   If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the bottom to the top then it will be Open buy, vice versa If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the top to the bottom then it will be Open Sell Installation of Charts on EA will affect the period of the Moving Average Example: EA is installed in H1 time frame, then MA indicator is Time Frame H1, EA is installed in M30 time frame, then MA i
EA Bollinger Bands Martingale Averaging
Amin Rusli
Experts
EA BB Martingale   If the price touches the upper Bands then OP SELL. However, if the price rises again from the previous order, OP SELL will return with a larger Lot, if it goes down to the previous price then Close all sell transactions together (of course this profit has been calculated ), Conversely if the price touches the Lower Bands then OP BUY This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders) #Recomend Start Balance $1000 Flat movement is very
EA JetMA2Fx
Amin Rusli
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxrZ02V4jns PARAMETERS EMA_1 = Periode MA 1 (Small MA period) EMA_2 = Periode MA 1 (Big MA period ) Start Trade : Hour Start Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging) Stop Trade : Hour Stop Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging) TF : M5, Only Pair EURUSD Lots : Lots / volume orders / Start Lot Martingale  : True/ False Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profit is
Expert Pinbar Martingale
Amin Rusli
Experts
A signal will be formed when the needle stick is shaped like a needle. and you can set it in SHADOW. EA is good for TF5 with shadow 2 or 3 pips, and use martingale 1.5 - 2. Even better if the market is experiencing flats. This EA is only good for using the EURUSD pair and using the martingale system with a distance of TP 10-15 pips, sustainable with pipsteep 40 - 50 pips to open a martingale position if needed
EA Assistance Martingale
Amin Rusli
Utilities
PROFIT CALCULATIONS Manual Trade floating minus $ 1 x 30 pip = - $ 30 The first EA transaction is floating minus $ 2 x 20 pip = - $ 40 The second EA transaction is floating minus $ 4 x 10 pip = - $ 40 Third EA transaction $ 8 x 0 pip = + $ 0 The fourth EA transaction is profit of $ 16 x 10 pip = + $ 160 Profit = -30 - 40 - 40 - 0 + 160 = profit + $ 50 PARAMETERS StarLotManual this is the first manual lot you trade, used to calculate the next lot from EA Multiplier Lot multiplication va
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