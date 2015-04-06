EA Bollinger Bands Martingale Averaging
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA BB Martingale
If the price touches the upper Bands then OP SELL. However, if the price rises again from the previous order, OP SELL will return with a larger Lot, if it goes down to the previous price then Close all sell transactions together (of course this profit has been calculated ),
Conversely if the price touches the Lower Bands then OP BUY
This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders)
#Recomend Start Balance $1000
Flat movement is very good for work.
PARAMETERS
Period (Bands Input)
Deviations (Bands Input)
Shift (Bands Input)
Apply To (Bands Input)
Trading (Slow/Full)
- if SLOW when there is a SELL martingale and has TP, it will not repeat the sell back before the price touches the Middle band
- but if you select FULL when there is a martingale SELL and TP, If the price is still above the Bands UP, OP will immediately sell back from the beginning
Lots : Lots / volume orders / Start Lot
Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profit is automatically created to always calculate a favorable value
PipStep : Distance from previous orders
TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit
Max OP = Max Order Averaging Martingale
These EA Bollinger Band are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pair with a certain timeframe that you have tried and managed to get a lot of dollars
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