EA Bollinger Bands Martingale Averaging

If the price touches the upper Bands then OP SELL. However, if the price rises again from the previous order, OP SELL will return with a larger Lot, if it goes down to the previous price then Close all sell transactions together (of course this profit has been calculated ),

Conversely if the price touches the Lower Bands then OP BUY





This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders)

#Recomend Start Balance $1000

Flat movement is very good for work.





PARAMETERS

Period (Bands Input)

Deviations (Bands Input)

Shift (Bands Input)

Apply To (Bands Input)

Trading (Slow/Full)

if SLOW when there is a SELL martingale and has TP, it will not repeat the sell back before the price touches the Middle band

but if you select FULL when there is a martingale SELL and TP, If the price is still above the Bands UP, OP will immediately sell back from the beginning



