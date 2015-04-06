EA JetMA2Fx
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxrZ02V4jns
PARAMETERS
EMA_1 = Periode MA 1 (Small MA period)
EMA_2 = Periode MA 1 (Big MA period )
Start Trade : Hour Start Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)
Stop Trade : Hour Stop Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)
TF : M5, Only Pair EURUSD
Lots : Lots / volume orders / Start Lot
Martingale : True/ False
Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profit is automatically created to always calculate a favorable value
PipStep : Distance from previous orders
TakeProfit : Minimum target 50 - 60 Pips
Max OP = Max Order Averaging Martingale
Averaging | Martingale | Hedging | Buy Sell | Best EA | Best Robot | Profit | anti mc | stable | profit stable | 2 MA | Moving Average | Gird