EA JetMA2Fx

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxrZ02V4jns





PARAMETERS

EMA_1 = Periode MA 1 (Small MA period)

EMA_2 = Periode MA 1 (Big MA period )

Start Trade : Hour Start Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)

Stop Trade : Hour Stop Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging)

TF : M5, Only Pair EURUSD