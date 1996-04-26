SFT New Scalper

Arrow signal indicator for scalping

Defines price reversals, kickbacks and trend changes

All arrows remain in place and do not disappear

Can send notifications to your phone or email

Works on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Suitable for working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw;
  • Defines trend changes;
  • Sends signals to a smartphone or email;
  • Advanced settings for fine tuning;
  • Works on all timeframes and on all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisors.

Can be used both independently and in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings 

  • Period - indicator calculation period;
  • Sensitivity Primary - adjustment of the basic sensitivity;
  • Sensitivity Secondary - adjustment of additional sensitivity;
  • Chart Depth - the depth of the indicator on the chart;
  • Alert Message - display messages on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal;
  • Alert Email - sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal here ;
  • Alert Mobile - sends to the phone, via the installed mobile terminal, instructions for setting up here ;

Trading Recommendations

  • When the red arrow appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
  • When the blue arrow appears, open Buy or Call (for options)
  • The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.
  • Exit the transaction on the reverse signal or on the established SL and TP.
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL.
  • Signals work well when combined with the free indicator SFT Fibo Volatility Channel

There are other options, in the process of trading you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:

Trading strategy with SFT New Scalper


We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

Thank you for using our software.

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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
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Artem Kuzmin
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SFT Go Trend
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Artem Kuzmin
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Artem Kuzmin
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Awesome overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
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Artem Kuzmin
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Artem Kuzmin
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The Bears indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the
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Artem Kuzmin
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Artem Kuzmin
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The Force Index indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. Settings OBS Period - overbought/oversold calculation period Force Period - period of Force Price MA - prices for MA calculation Method MA - MA calculation method Line or Histo - display by line or histogram
Any chart overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
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Multicurrency indicator Any chart obs is a price chart with a percentage scale. Can be displayed as a line and as a histogram. There is also a reverse function available, it mirrors the chart. The name of an instrument to be displayed is specified in the input parameters, the current symbol is used on default. The indicator doesn't have lags as it is not smoothed with any formulas, but bound to a percentage scale, what allows detecting the price equilibrium, the overbought and oversold state. Th
Accumulation overbought and oversold
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5 (1)
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The Accumulation indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.  Simple and straightforward settings that are easy to match to the right tool In the indicator, you can adjust: Display depth of the indicator Color of indicator levels
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Artem Kuzmin
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
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5 (1)
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The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
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SFT Pips Blaster
Artem Kuzmin
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SFT Full MACD
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
SFT Full MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Full OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Local Trend Signal
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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