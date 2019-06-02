Coldstream free

4.5

This trading advisor works with strong movements of currency pairs. He can use different indicators for trading, calculate and draw trend lines according to the extremes of the price movement. It is a free, simplified version of ColdStream Expert Advisor, it has enough customizable parameters for optimization, but a little less than in the full version. Also, the maximum lot is limited to 0.1. Nevertheless, you can use almost any currency pairs and timeframes for trading. Do not forget to optimize the parameters.

Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of available funds in the account);
  • MaxSpread - the maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);
  • Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);
  • StopLoss - stop loss (in points);
  • TakeProfit - take profit (in points);
  • MinProfitForAutoClose - the minimum profit for automatic closing of orders in case of a return signal (0 - do not close deals until you have taken a take profit);
  • StopToParabolicStep - parabolic step for trailing stop (0 - do not use parabolic trailing);
  • GatorParameter1 - the first parameter of the Gator indicator (values ​​1-99);
  • GatorParameter2 - is the second parameter of the Gator indicator (values ​​1-999);
  • CenterLineEnable - enable \ disable the influence of the Alligator’s central line on trading;
  • StrongAlliatorSignal - enable / disable the parameter for trading only when the Alligator signal is unchecked by Gator;
  • HistorySearch - the number of bars for searching and building trend lines;
  • DistancesFilterTL - distances when building trend lines (10-999 values ​​are recommended);
  • ShowLines - show or not show trend lines;
  • SummarizeSignals - summarize the signals of different indicators;
  • CountLinesForSignal - the number of trend lines for receiving signals;
  • MinSignalPower - minimum signal strength for trading when summing signals (1-3);
  • FilterMAParameters - parameters of MA indicators for filtering signals (values ​​0-999, 0-off);
  • StochasticLevels - Stochastic indicator levels (0-50, 0 - do not use);
  • StochasticPeriodAndSlowing - period and deceleration of the Stochastic indicator (values ​​10-999);
  • AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
  • MinAdxLevel - minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 6.5);
  • Trading start hour - the hour to start trading;
  • Trading end hour - the hour of the end of trading;
  • CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check if at least one transaction has been opened;
  • MaxAllowableLoss - maximum allowable loss in the account currency for a specified number of bars;
  • IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closing of the previous transaction;
  • DecLotAfterLoss - reduce the lot after the unprofitable closing of the previous transaction;
  • MaxLossesCount - the maximum number of losing trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not set);
  • ShowInformation - show some information.

Full version ColdStreamhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38749

Reviews 3
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.02 23:27 
 

Excelente Robot, felicitaciones, buen trabajo. Gracias

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:49 
 

Nice.

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Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
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4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Experts
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Some experienced trades can tell where the price will go even without indicators, as the direction of the price can be found using the ordinary candlesticks. The EA compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Also, it is able to analyze the candles on two timeframes at the same time to make the entry more accurate and less risky. In addition, the EA can automatically determine the take profit and stop loss size depending on the size of the previous cand
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Some candles have a strong tendency to continue the movement or to revert it. With the help of the Colored candles indicator such movements are clearly visible. This indicator calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume, and after that it paints the candles depending on its strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indi
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Utilities
It is good to know the presence of a trend on multiple timeframes at once. And even better - on multiple currency pairs at once. This indicator allows to quickly determine the presence of a trend or a flat on 8 timeframes and from 1 to 15 currency pairs at once. Multi Alligator Signals analyzes the signals of the Alligator indicator by Bill Williams on every timeframe (from M1 to W1) and multiple currency pairs (up to 15) simultaneously. If there is a buy signal, a green upward arrow is drawn, i
Parabolic And CCI
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The EA detects strong movements using the Parabolic indicator and opens a trade. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is used as an auxiliary indicator. The CCI levels may depend on the ADX indicator values, which allows for better trading with different volatility. Also, the trades are opened depending on the RSI indicator values on a certain timeframe. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Make sure to optimize the parameters of the EA for your account before trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot
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5 (2)
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The indicator draws lines based on the price Highs and Lows, as well as slant trend lines. Break through the trend line, High or Low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies, which are based on a breakthrough of the trend lines. The number of candlesticks used to determi
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5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
Combinations bars history
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor looks for the bars followed by price rises or falls. It analyzes how often rises and falls occur after similar bars and makes trades based on that analysis. The market changes frequently but the EA is able to adapt to the changes performing analysis right during trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated based on the percentage of account free margin); Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lo
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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.02 23:27 
 

Excelente Robot, felicitaciones, buen trabajo. Gracias

Alek Polunin
100
Alek Polunin 2022.08.12 14:46 
 

Посмотрел, купил бесплатно.Настроил и поставил на график терминала Meta Trader 4, таймфрейм H1, простоял один день, не открыл нти одного ордера. Продолжал стоять, еще половину дня.Также не открыл не одного ордера. Линии графике, есть. 2 синие. Не могу понять, почему не работает. Помогите разобраться.

Alexander Nikolaev
74040
Reply from developer Alexander Nikolaev 2022.08.16 23:02
Скорее всего, не было сигнала. На истории торговли проверяли в тестере, как часто сделки открывались?
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:49 
 

Nice.

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