Coldstream free
- Experts
-
Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 June 2019
This trading advisor works with strong movements of currency pairs. He can use different indicators for trading, calculate and draw trend lines according to the extremes of the price movement. It is a free, simplified version of ColdStream Expert Advisor, it has enough customizable parameters for optimization, but a little less than in the full version. Also, the maximum lot is limited to 0.1. Nevertheless, you can use almost any currency pairs and timeframes for trading. Do not forget to optimize the parameters.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of available funds in the account);
- MaxSpread - the maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);
- Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);
- StopLoss - stop loss (in points);
- TakeProfit - take profit (in points);
- MinProfitForAutoClose - the minimum profit for automatic closing of orders in case of a return signal (0 - do not close deals until you have taken a take profit);
- StopToParabolicStep - parabolic step for trailing stop (0 - do not use parabolic trailing);
- GatorParameter1 - the first parameter of the Gator indicator (values 1-99);
- GatorParameter2 - is the second parameter of the Gator indicator (values 1-999);
- CenterLineEnable - enable \ disable the influence of the Alligator’s central line on trading;
- StrongAlliatorSignal - enable / disable the parameter for trading only when the Alligator signal is unchecked by Gator;
- HistorySearch - the number of bars for searching and building trend lines;
- DistancesFilterTL - distances when building trend lines (10-999 values are recommended);
- ShowLines - show or not show trend lines;
- SummarizeSignals - summarize the signals of different indicators;
- CountLinesForSignal - the number of trend lines for receiving signals;
- MinSignalPower - minimum signal strength for trading when summing signals (1-3);
- FilterMAParameters - parameters of MA indicators for filtering signals (values 0-999, 0-off);
- StochasticLevels - Stochastic indicator levels (0-50, 0 - do not use);
- StochasticPeriodAndSlowing - period and deceleration of the Stochastic indicator (values 10-999);
- AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
- MinAdxLevel - minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 6.5);
- Trading start hour - the hour to start trading;
- Trading end hour - the hour of the end of trading;
- CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check if at least one transaction has been opened;
- MaxAllowableLoss - maximum allowable loss in the account currency for a specified number of bars;
- IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closing of the previous transaction;
- DecLotAfterLoss - reduce the lot after the unprofitable closing of the previous transaction;
- MaxLossesCount - the maximum number of losing trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not set);
- ShowInformation - show some information.
Full version ColdStream: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38749
Excelente Robot, felicitaciones, buen trabajo. Gracias