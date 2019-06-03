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Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 October 2023
- Activations: 5
No indicator trading system. The work uses pending orders BUY STOP and SELL STOP.
Description of the advisor settings:
- Lot - starting volume of orders
- StartDist - distance to start pending orders
- OrdersDist - distance between orders
- Countlimitorders - the number of simultaneously open orders
- ProfPercent - profit level as a percentage
- MagicNumber - advisor orders identifier
- lot_ratio - multiplier for order lots
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