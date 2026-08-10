Candle Forms

  • Experts
  • Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    Ahmet Gokcen Sirma

    5 (1)
    🚀 Professional Algo-Trading Systems | MQL5 Developer
    Hi, I’m Ahmet Gökçen SIRMA.
    I design Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 with a focus on disciplined execution, intelligent automation, and robust risk control.
    ✅ Harmonic Trading Systems
    ✅ Breakout & Momentum Strategies
    13 products
  • Version: 41.52
  • Updated: 10 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

Candle Forms EA - User Guide

Welcome

Thank you for choosing Candle Forms EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor has been developed to automate trade execution and position management while allowing the trader to remain in control of risk settings and trading preferences. This guide explains the main functions of the software and provides practical recommendations for everyday use.

Main Features

• Multiple Trading Strategies
• Symbol Presets for different markets
• Automatic or Manual Lot Size
• Built-in Risk Management
• Intelligent Trade Management
• Real-Time Information Panel
• Multi-Asset Compatibility

Installation

Install the Expert Advisor from the MetaTrader 5 Market, attach it to the desired chart, enable Algo Trading and select the Symbol Preset that matches the instrument. Before using the EA on a live account, verify your preferred risk settings and test the configuration on a demo account.

Trading Strategies

Normal Strategy
Designed for standard automated trading and recommended for most users.

Martingale Strategy
Optional progressive position management intended for traders who understand the additional risks involved.

Limit Strategy
Uses pending limit orders for retracement entries.

Stop Strategy
Uses pending stop orders for continuation entries.

Hedge Strategy
Provides an alternative hedge-based position management approach when selected.

Symbol Presets

Symbol Presets provide optimized default parameters for supported instruments such as Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices and other supported markets. Users may keep the default values or customize them according to their own trading preferences.

Information Panel

The integrated information panel provides a quick overview of the Expert Advisor status. It displays License Status, Symbol Preset, Magic Number, Trend, Active Formation, Estimated Lot Size, Daily Profit, Floating Profit and the current Robot Status. The status line keeps the user informed about the current operating stage without exposing the internal trading logic.

Trade Management

After a position has been opened, Candle Forms EA automatically manages the trade according to its internal management rules. Depending on market conditions, the Expert Advisor may adjust protective levels, manage profits and close positions automatically. Manual intervention is generally not required while a position is being managed.

Best Practices

• Use the correct Symbol Preset for each instrument.
• Use one Expert Advisor per chart.
• Avoid changing important settings while trades are active.
• Allow the Expert Advisor enough time to monitor market conditions.
• Test new configurations on a demo account before using them in live trading.
• Select a risk level appropriate for your account size.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EA not opening trades?
The Expert Advisor only trades when its internal trading conditions are satisfied.

Can I use manual lot size?
Yes. Both automatic and manual lot sizing are supported.

Can I change strategies?
Yes. Select the strategy that best matches your trading style and risk preference.

Can I customize the presets?
Yes. Symbol Presets provide optimized defaults but can be adjusted if desired.

Important Notice

Candle Forms EA is an automated trading tool and should be used only after the user fully understands its settings and operation. Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses.

By using this software, the user accepts full responsibility for all trading decisions, account settings and trading results. The developer provides this product as a technical trading tool and is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from its use.

Recommended products
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
WBS Scalping AutoBot
Widya Kautsari
Experts
WBS Scalping AutoBot - The Ultimate SMC Recovery Scalper WBS Scalping AutoBot is not just an ordinary trading panel; it is a highly advanced, semi-automated to fully-automated trade management system. Designed for precision scalpers and institutional-style traders, this EA takes over your trades and manages them using an institutional-grade Basket System, Dynamic Layering, and a revolutionary Smart Money Concept (SMC) Recovery Mode . Whether you open a trade manually (via specific Magic Number)
Havana EA
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
4 (1)
Experts
Havana EA is a fully automated intraday trading algorithm specifically built for trading US30 on the M5 timeframe. Still running very strong 3 years later! Unlike brand new EA's this has the long term feedback from traders. It follows a breakout-based strategy that detects key pullback patterns and significant price levels to identify high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor uses a single-trade-at-a-time approach, managing each position with a predefined stop loss and take profit . For
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1
Manh Cuong Duong
Experts
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – Advanced Grid EA for MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced grid trading logic with robust risk management and adaptive entry/exit strategies. This EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a reliable, flexible, and fully automated trading solution. Key Features Smart Grid System: Automatically manages buy/sell grids with dynamic lot sizing and grid spacing for optimal per
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Ratio X Swing Breakout
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Structure. Confirmation. Control. Ratio X Swing Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It analyzes closed H1 market structure, identifies confirmed swing highs and swing lows, and prepares buffered stop orders beyond those levels. The order is positioned to require movement beyond the structure instead of reacting to a simple price touch. Developed by Ratio X AI Solutions . How the strategy works The EA reads closed H1 candles and identifies confirmed s
RevertGold AI
Tosin Komolafe
Experts
RevertGoldAI is a quantitative gold (XAUUSD) trading system built on structured mean reversion principles and market sentiment analysis. The strategy is designed to identify statistically significant price extremes in the gold market and execute disciplined counter-trend entries during periods of overextension. By combining adaptive position scaling with structured basket management and controlled exposure parameters, RevertGoldAI seeks to capitalize on short- to medium-term rebalancing cycles w
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
Golden Phoenix MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Golden Phoenix Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. mt4 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with issued pr
Reptr Gold Algo
Christopher Mark Jervis
Experts
[CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE]  Reptr EA – Professional Automated Trading System for MT5 Reptr EA is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed with a clear focus on capital preservation, disciplined execution, and long-term consistency. Built by traders for traders, it applies a rule-based algorithm to remove emotional decision-making and operate efficiently in real market conditions. The EA executes trades only when strict criteria are met, using a selective approach that avoids low-quality
XAU Scalper Pro EA
Ayman Ramadan Soroor
Experts
Product Name XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading Introduction XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control. The EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Sc
CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
GoldCraft EA
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
Experts
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot** Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure. **Key Features:** - **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify h
Xauusd Gold 1M Scalper Pro MT5
Prashant Prabhakar Sable
Experts
XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Experts
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
Sweet Apple Pro Max
Dang Quoc An
Experts
Sweet Apple Pro Max 2.1 - Long term profit Please read before using:  Gaining 30 40 50 even 100% profit within a day and then lose all, have you ever in that situation, or you ever saw someone still in that endless loop, x2 x3 profit then they have nothing. Hey my friend, stop thinking like that anymore, we will never be alive in this market if you are still thinking that you can become a millionaire quickly. Therefore, I am here to tell you these things We can not make profit con
Flow life
Bannawat Pipatniwat
Experts
EA trades following the gold price trend (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. With a capital of $1,000 per 0.01 lot, it can generate daily cash flow of around $15–$30 per day. The system includes: Recovery system (averaging positions) Cut-loss protection system Backtest results: From early 2025 until now, the system has been cut-lossed only 6 times. (10,000 cent account – No cut loss +3xx% profit) The EA is designed to generate profits continuously, whether the gold market is in an uptrend or a do
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
MultiORB EA Prop Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Experts
MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs CUSTOM PRESET AT USER
Gold Ghost Griders EA
Philipp Kuehni
Experts
2-reihiger Hybrid-Grid-EA mit Ghost Scalper und Brokerside Breakout, automatischem und manuellem Panelboard, 2 x TSL, TP und SL, Spread-Schutz und vielem mehr… Er wurde für den Handel mit Metallen und Energie entwickelt, kann aber auch für andere Assets verwendet werden, sofern Ihr Broker dies zulässt. Ein Muss für jeden Trader. Testen Sie Ihre EA-Einstellungen mit dem Strategietester und/oder einem Demokonto, bevor Sie ihn auf Ihrem Live-Konto einsetzen! Wenn Sie die Demo-Datei herunterladen,
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Basket Grid EA
Faroq Yousef Ahmed Haidarah
Experts
FLF PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA FLF PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced grid logic with intelligent dual basket management to provide flexible position handling, adaptive trade management, and efficient basket control across different market conditions. Main Features Smart Dual Basket Grid System Intelligent Grid Management Adaptive Lot Progression Automatic Lot Balance Attack Dynamic Lot Compensation Independent Buy and Sell Ba
FREE
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
UScalper30
Simile Mhlanga
Experts
UScalper30 – ATR-RSI Automated Trading Expert Advisor Overview UScalper30 EA uses ATR and RSI indicators to identify potential trade opportunities near support and resistance levels, providing structured entries and automated risk management tools for disciplined trading. Key Features Dual Confirmation Entries Sell when RSI is overbought and price is near resistance. Buy when RSI is oversold and price is near support. Confirms momentum using ATR. Adjustable Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Sto
SP500 Fast Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
SP500 Fast Collector Automatic scalping trading! The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year. A unique trading system based on the e
Blue Shark Mt5
Riccardo Canu
Experts
Blue Shark is a trading robot  for the trading on Forex. It a   Trend Following   system and works in this way: 1. Identify the trend 2. Wait for a retracement 3. Cover profits Blue Shark MT5 is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits from $500. REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT Leverage >= 1:500 Balance >= $500 (or equ
Sunan Giri For MT5
Victor Adhitya
5 (5)
Experts
Sunan Giri EA for MT5 by Victoradhitya Risk Disclosure : Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA! ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set every trade always uses a hidden SL EA has back test for 5 years Minimum balance $1000
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.27 (48)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (8)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
More from author
PnL Monitor
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Utilities
PnL Monitor for MT5 Monitor your open trade profit and loss directly on the chart. PnL Monitor is a lightweight utility for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time profit or loss of all open positions for the current symbol in a clean floating panel. Designed for traders who manage multiple charts and want instant visual feedback without opening the Terminal window. Key Features • Displays total profit/loss for the current symbol. • Updates automatically in real time. • Profit values are color-
FREE
MTP Manuel Trader Panel
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Utilities
A fast, clean on-chart trading panel for manual traders. Open market or pending grid orders directly from your chart, manage SL/TP, lot size, trailing, spread and margin — without using the order window. Technical Features One-click BUY / SELL Live Bid / Ask inside buttons SL / TP input (Pips & Points) + quick +/- adjustment Trailing Stop control Pending Grid (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop) Step distance (Pips/Points) Order count Lot multiplier Real-time margin estimate (uses account currency) Live spre
FREE
Candle Forms Manuel Trader Panel MT4
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Utilities
A fast, clean on-chart trading panel for manual traders. Open market or pending grid orders directly from your chart, manage SL/TP, lot size, trailing, spread and margin — without using the order window. Technical Features One-click BUY / SELL Live Bid / Ask inside buttons SL / TP input (Pips & Points) + quick +/- adjustment Trailing Stop control Pending Grid (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop) Step distance (Pips/Points) Order count Lot multiplier Real-time margin estimate (uses account currency) Live spre
FREE
Candle Forms Hedge Star MT4
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Candle Forms Hedge Star MT4 EA - User Guide Introduction Hedge Star EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It combines multiple pending-order trading techniques into a single solution, allowing traders to select the strategy that best matches current market conditions. The EA integrates risk management, basket profit control and symbol presets while maintaining a simple and user-friendly workflow. Main Features • Normal, Limit, Stop and Hedge trading modes • Buy Limit, Sel
Candle Forms Hedge And Grid MT4
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Candle Forms Hedge and Grid MT4 v11.45 Premium Smart Trend Trading with Advanced Hedge and Grid Management Hedge and Grid EA v11.45 Premium is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4. It combines intelligent trend analysis with flexible order management, allowing traders to use Normal, Limit, Stop, or Hedge strategies within a single trading system. The objective is simple: Trade with the trend, protect capital, and manage profits automatically. Intelligent Trend Detection The
Candle Forms PnL Monitor MT4
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Utilities
PnL Monitor for MT4 Monitor your open trade profit and loss directly on the chart. PnL Monitor is a lightweight utility for MetaTrader 4 that displays the real-time profit or loss of all open positions for the current symbol in a clean floating panel. Designed for traders who manage multiple charts and want instant visual feedback without opening the Terminal window. Key Features • Displays total profit/loss for the current symbol. • Updates automatically in real time. • Profit values are color-
FREE
Hedge and Grid
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
5 (1)
Experts
Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium Smart Trend Trading with Advanced Hedge and Grid Management Hedge and Grid EA v11.38 Premium is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines intelligent trend analysis with flexible order management, allowing traders to use Normal, Limit, Stop, or Hedge strategies within a single trading system. The objective is simple: Trade with the trend, protect capital, and manage profits automatically. Intelligent Trend Detection The EA does not r
Bollinger Hedge
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Bollinger Hedge EA: A Dynamic and Strategic Movement Robot  1. Pattern-Based Strategy: Bollinger Bands + Trend Alignment Bollinger Hedge EA combines Bollinger Bands with trend direction analysis to generate strong technical buy/sell signals. Bollinger Bands : Detect overbought/oversold zones based on price behavior near upper and lower bands. Trend Filter : Determines market direction using RSI, MA, and ATR support. This ensures trades are executed only when signals align with a technically c
HedgeStar
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Hedge Star EA - User Guide Introduction Hedge Star EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple pending-order trading techniques into a single solution, allowing traders to select the strategy that best matches current market conditions. The EA integrates risk management, basket profit control and symbol presets while maintaining a simple and user-friendly workflow. Main Features • Normal, Limit, Stop and Hedge trading modes • Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop
Harmonic Trader V4 Premium
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Harmonic Trader V4 Premium Professional Harmonic Pattern Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Harmonic Trader V4 Premium is a fully automated trading system designed to identify and trade high-quality harmonic reversal structures. The robot continuously scans the market and evaluates pattern quality before opening any position. Unlike many pattern-based systems, Harmonic Trader does not trade every detected structure. Additional confirmation and filtering layers are applied before any order
Day Trader V2
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Day Trader EA Day Trader EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for Forex, Metals, Oil and Index CFDs. The system combines Moving Averages, Momentum Analysis and ATR-based volatility measurements to identify trend continuation opportunities and manage trades automatically. Trading Modes Normal Mode Opens a direct market position. Examples: BUY SELL Stop Mode Opens a market position and a pending stop order in the same direction. Examples: BUY + BUY STOP SELL + SELL STOP
TP Hunter
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
TP Hunter EA Adaptive Multi-Mode Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Overview TP Hunter EA is an advanced automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 that combines Normal, Stop, Limit and Automatic Preset trading modes in a single Expert Advisor. The EA automatically loads optimized settings according to the selected symbol, making it suitable for Forex pairs, Gold, Silver, Oil and major stock indices. Users may also override the automatic preset selection and manually choose their preferred tradi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review