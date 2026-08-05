TrendPulse Advisor

  • Experts
  • Samuel Essien Ekpe
    Samuel Essien Ekpe

    Samuel Essien Ekpe

    • DevOps Engineer at  Govware Solutions Limited
    • Nigeria
    • 236
    I am a trader and developer passionate about algorithmic trading and MQL5 programming. My focus is on building reliable, data-driven strategies that combine technical precision with disciplined risk management.
    📈 Expertise: Automated trading systems, strategy development, and market analysis.
  • Version: 1.35
  • Updated: 5 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

🌟 TrendPulse Advisor for MT5

“Multi‑asset Expert Advisor delivering disciplined trend‑level trading across Gold, Forex, and Crypto.”

TrendPulse is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trend‑level trading. It combines ADX trend strength, DI directional filter, and RSI timing signals with an ATR volatility gate to deliver disciplined entries and exits. The system is built for traders who value risk control, consistency, and adaptability across multiple assets, including XAUUSD, EURUSD, and BTCUSD.

⚙️ Key Advantages

  • Smart entry logic: Trades only when ADX confirms trend strength, DI shows direction, and RSI signals oversold/overbought conditions.Volatility filter: ATR gate ensures trades occur only in active markets with rising volatility.

  • Risk management: Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit with customizable Risk‑Reward ratio.

  • Breakeven automation: Automatically secures profits by moving SL to entry after reaching a set percentage of TP distance.

  • No martingale, grid, or arbitrage: Pure directional trading with disciplined risk rules.

    📊 Independent Validation Reports

    This Expert Advisor has been quantitatively validated using the ErgodicLabs Edge Matrix platform. For full transparency, you can review the complete reports here:

    Each report covers risk-adjusted metrics, drawdown analysis, Monte Carlo robustness, and session/day breakdowns across nearly 10 years of backtest data. 

    Disclaimer: This is a statistical analysis of historical data. It does not constitute financial advice and does not guarantee future performance. Past results are not indicative of future returns. All trading involves risk. Edge Matrix evaluates the statistical properties of backtests — it does not predict market behavior. 

    💵 Why TrendPulse is Priced as a Premium EA

    TrendPulse is more than a single‑pair system. It has been tested and proven across three major asset classes — Gold (XAUUSD), Forex (EURUSD), and Cryptocurrency (BTCUSD). Each market delivered strong profitability with high profit factors, excellent Sharpe ratios, and controlled drawdowns. Buyers also benefit from one activation covering multiple pairs, meaning they can trade all supported assets without needing separate licenses.

    This combination of multi‑asset adaptability, disciplined risk management, and automated breakeven protection makes TrendPulse a premium trading solution. The pricing reflects not just its profitability, but its robustness, reliability, and ability to deliver consistent performance across diverse market conditions. After purchase, please send me a private message for the presets for each pair. 

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    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (5)
    Experts
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