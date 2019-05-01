Easy Channels EA
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 May 2019
- Activations: 5
An Expert Advisor who is able to draw trading channels based on the highs and lows of prices and trades from the borders of these channels (when the price breaks through the boundary of the channel, or it touches and comes back). It has customizable options for trading on multiple channels and uses some indicators to improve trading (so that there are fewer trades). It also has options for improving optimization and for managing orders. It is possible to customize the trailing stop (both normal and fractals or parabolic).
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of available funds in the account);
- Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds for opening each new transaction (works when Lots = 0);
- MaxSpread - the maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);
- Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);
- StopLoss - stop loss (in points);
- TakeProfit - take profit (in points);
- Stop to breakeven after - set stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points;
- MinProfitForAutoClose - the minimum profit for automatic closing of orders in case of a return signal (0 - do not close deals until you have taken a take profit);
- TrailingStopValue - the trailing stop value in points, if the value is set to 0, then the trailing stop is not used;
- SetStopToLastFractal - enable the installation of a stop loss for the last fractal;
- StopToParabolicStep - parabolic step for trailing stop (0 - do not use parabolic trailing);
- HistorySearch - the number of bars for searching and building channels;
- Distance - the minimum distance from one maximum (or minimum) to another when building a channel;
- Shift - shift a few bars back where a channel breakthrough is possible;
- MinimumChannelWidth - the minimum channel width for opening trades (but not for plotting on a chart);
- DrawChannels - display channels on a chart (slows down testing);
- HistorySearch2 - the number of bars to search for additional channels with different parameters (0 - do not use additional channels);
- Distance2 - the minimum distance from one maximum (or minimum) to another when building an additional channel;
- Shift2 - shift for additional channels;
- MinSignalPower - minimum signal strength for trading;
- MaxCountChannels - the maximum number of channels for trading;
- CountLinesNearPrice - the number of lines from the channels that relate to the price at the same time, so that there is a signal to open a transaction;
- OnlyInsideChannel - trade inside the channel, exclude deals to break through the boundaries of the channels;
- EnvelopesPeriod - period of the Envelopes indicator (0 - do not use this indicator for transactions);
- EnvelopesDeviation - deviations of the Envelopes indicator;
- StochasticLevels - Stochastic indicator levels (0-50, 0 - do not use);
- StochasticPeriod - period of the Stochastic indicator;
- AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
- MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator;
- Trading start hour - the hour to start trading;
- Trading end hour - the hour of the end of trading;
- FastOptimizationParameter - The parameter of quick optimization of the adviser. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. The recommended values are 1 or 0 for trading. For primary optimization, you can set the values from 2 to 10.
- ProfitToLossRatio - acceptable profit to loss ratio (0 - not specified, as well as further parameters);
- CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check if at least one transaction has been opened;
- MaxAllowableLoss - maximum allowable loss in the account currency for a specified number of bars;
- IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closing of the previous transaction;
- DecLotAfterLoss - reduce the lot after the unprofitable closing of the previous transaction;
- MaxLossesCount - the maximum number of losing trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not set);
- ShowInfo - show information.