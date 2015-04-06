Index Master Pro
- Experts
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Paulo Martins BarbosaDeveloper of professional rule-based Expert Advisors for Gold, Crypto and Indices.
My products are built for traders who want disciplined automation, controlled risk and clear operating logic.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Index Master Pro
Index Master Pro is a professional automated trading system developed for traders who want a structured approach to index trading with clear rules, controlled risk and practical usability.
Overview
The system was built to operate major indices through objective logic and disciplined execution. Its philosophy is based on safer automation, avoiding unstable recovery methods and focusing on long-term consistency.
There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic. Every trade is managed within a structured framework.
Main Features
- 100% automated trading system
- No martingale
- No grid
- No hedge
- Stop Loss and Take Profit on trades
- Designed for practical operation on index markets
- Simple setup
Designed For
- US30
- USTEC
- USD500
Timeframe
M1
Setup
- No set files required.
- Attach the EA only to the recommended charts.
- Test the system carefully in the Strategy Tester and on demo before live trading.
Advantages
- Structured automated execution
- Defined trade management
- Focused on risk control
- Built for traders seeking rule-based index automation
Important Notes
This product is a trading tool, not a promise of profit. Index trading involves risk, and market conditions can change significantly. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Support
Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.
Automated Discipline for Index Trading.