Index Master Pro

Index Master Pro is a professional automated trading system developed for traders who want a structured approach to index trading with clear rules, controlled risk and practical usability.

Overview

The system was built to operate major indices through objective logic and disciplined execution. Its philosophy is based on safer automation, avoiding unstable recovery methods and focusing on long-term consistency.

There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic. Every trade is managed within a structured framework.

Main Features

100% automated trading system

No martingale

No grid

No hedge

Stop Loss and Take Profit on trades

Designed for practical operation on index markets

Simple setup

Designed For

US30

USTEC

USD500

Timeframe

M1

Setup

No set files required.

Attach the EA only to the recommended charts.

Test the system carefully in the Strategy Tester and on demo before live trading.

Advantages

Structured automated execution

Defined trade management

Focused on risk control

Built for traders seeking rule-based index automation

Important Notes

This product is a trading tool, not a promise of profit. Index trading involves risk, and market conditions can change significantly. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Support

Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.

Automated Discipline for Index Trading.