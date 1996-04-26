Special Candle MT4

Special Candle

Do you want to use one of the best Forex indicators with a successful Ichimoku strategy? You can use this Awesome Indicator that is based on the Ichimoku strategy.

MT5 version is here



First strategy:

This strategy involves identifying similar strong crosses that rarely occur.

The best timeframes for this strategy are 30 minutes (30M) and 1 hour (H1).

Appropriate symbols for the 30-minute timeframe include:

• CAD/JPY

• CHF/JPY

• USD/JPY

• NZD/JPY

• AUD/JPY

• EUR/USD

• EUR/GBP

For the 1-hour timeframe, appropriate symbols include:

• GBP/USD

• GBP/NZD

• GBP/AUD

• USD/CAD

• USD/CHF

• USD/JPY

• EUR/AUD

Second strategy:

This strategy involves identifying powerful Tenkunsen and Kijunsen crosses that occurred in the same direction as the trend.

The best timeframes for this strategy are 1 minute (1M) to 15 minutes (15M).

This strategy can be applied to most currencies and symbols.

Third strategy:

This strategy involves combining the first and second strategies with a distance of x candles between them. You can change X from setting. The default setting is set to 3.

our support is available whenever questions arise: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/farjamim



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