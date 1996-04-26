Special Candle MT4

Special Candle
Do you want to use one of the best Forex indicators with a successful Ichimoku strategy? You can use this Awesome Indicator that is based on the Ichimoku strategy.
MT5 version is here


First strategy:
This strategy involves identifying similar strong crosses that rarely occur.
The best timeframes for this strategy are 30 minutes (30M) and 1 hour (H1).
Appropriate symbols for the 30-minute timeframe include:
•    CAD/JPY
•    CHF/JPY
•    USD/JPY
•    NZD/JPY
•    AUD/JPY
•    EUR/USD
•    EUR/GBP
For the 1-hour timeframe, appropriate symbols include:
•    GBP/USD
•    GBP/NZD
•    GBP/AUD
•    USD/CAD
•    USD/CHF
•    USD/JPY
•    EUR/AUD
Second strategy:
This strategy involves identifying powerful Tenkunsen and Kijunsen crosses that occurred in the same direction as the trend.
The best timeframes for this strategy are 1 minute (1M) to 15 minutes (15M).
This strategy can be applied to most currencies and symbols.
Third strategy:
This strategy involves combining the first and second strategies with a distance of x candles between them. You can change X from setting. The default setting is set to 3.
our support is available whenever questions arise: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/farjamim

#Tags: Trade Manager, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Virtual Order, Virtual Stop Loss, Virtual Take Profit, visible Stop Loss, visible Take Profit indicator, ichimoku, forex indicator, gold, metal market .


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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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General Usage: You can use this indicator as a reliable confirmation for reversal systems and also as a powerful standalone trading system. It allows you to analyze the probability of a reversal when the price encounters each pivot or support/resistance level. It plays a role similar to divergence or trend continuation brakes. The risk-to-reward ratio of this tool is at least 1 to 2, and in the best-case scenario, with appropriate trailing, it can reach up to 1 to 10. MT5 version Benefits: •  
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Abcde MT5
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Mahsa Farjami
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General Usage: You can use this indicator as a reliable confirmation for reversal systems and also as a powerful standalone trading system. It allows you to analyze the probability of a reversal when the price encounters each pivot or support/resistance level. It plays a role similar to divergence or trend continuation brakes. The risk-to-reward ratio of this tool is at least 1 to 2, and in the best-case scenario, with appropriate trailing, it can reach up to 1 to 10. MT4 version Benefits: •  
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