Fox Wave QCW DrawFiboByDate
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
What are Fibonacci Numbers and Lines?
Fibonacci numbers are used to create technical indicators using a mathematical sequence developed by the Italian mathematician, commonly referred to as "Fibonacci," in the 13th century. The sequence of numbers, starting with zero and one, is created by adding the previous two numbers. For example, the early part of the sequence is 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89,144, 233, 377, and so on.
The Fibonacci sequence is significant because of the so-called golden ratio of 1.618, or its inverse 0.618. In the Fibonacci sequence, any given number is approximately 1.618 times the preceding number, ignoring the first few numbers. Each number is also 0.618 of the number to the right of it, again ignoring the first few numbers in the sequence. The golden ratio is ubiquitous in nature where it describes everything from the number of veins in a leaf to the magnetic resonance of spins in cobalt niobate crystals.