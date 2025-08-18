Candle Predictor

Greetings friends, it's been a long time since I had new products that I could confidently offer to you, and now that time has come.

This is my new product based on my first indicator, an improved version with no unnecessary settings, optimized for Gold. I was often asked to create something convenient for trading, but I couldn't succeed; it's not easy, as testing and debugging take a lot of time.

Like its predecessor, this indicator has its own nuances, but the main goal during optimization was to make the indicator suitable for practical use.

The indicator supports sending notifications.

Usage Recommendations:

  • Instrument - XAUUSD (primary, optimized for it)

  • Instrument - XAUEUR (secondary, was not optimized for it, but I like the results)

  • Chart Timeframe - H4.

  • Install the indicator on the chart and forget about it; don't touch it.

  • Buy signal - blue arrow.

  • Sell signal - red arrow.

  • It can be used as the primary source for finding entry points.

  • Stop Loss (yellow dots) - I recommend adhering to them.

  • Usage scenario - predicting the direction and close of the next candle. Therefore, when a signal is received, the exit time should be based on the close of the candle on which you received the signal.

  • Take Profit - is conditional, but it's better than nothing. If you don't know where to set the take profit or close the trade, use the last high/low of the closed candle as a reference.

  • Nothing superfluous.

Available Indicator Settings:

  • SL - Conditional stop, based on the ATR indicator, which I recommend following as it performs well.

  • TP - Conditional take profit, based on the ATR indicator.

  • TextFontSize - Font size for the text displayed on the chart.

  • Font_style - Font style for the text displayed on the chart.

  • btext, stext - Replace the signal text on the chart, e.g., you can specify "Sell" instead of "Buy".

  • HISTORY BARS - The number of bars on which signals will be displayed. I set it to 50, which is enough and makes the indicator run faster.

  • CLOSE SIGNAL BAR - Set to true to receive a signal on a new bar. This will happen once per minute and slightly speeds up calculations. Enable it if your terminal is under heavy load.

  • Alerts - The indicator sends sound alerts if true.

  • PUSH - The indicator sends Push notifications if true.

  • MAIL - The indicator sends emails if true.

  • TP_SIZE - Size of the pointer for TP.

  • LineFontSize - Size of the pointer for SL.

  • B_Color - Text color for the buy pointer.

  • S_Color - Text color for the sell pointer.

  • B_Line_Color - Line color for the buy stop loss.

  • S_Line_Color - Line color for the sell stop loss.

  • SL_ - (Enable/Disable) dynamic SL.

  • TP_ - (Enable/Disable) dynamic TP.


