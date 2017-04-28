MQTVolume
- Indicators
-
- Version: 100.1
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator marks the long or short force of each candle. Green = long. Red = Short
Parameters: The periods serve to make the indicator functions faster or slower. We recommend to run faster periods 4-10 or slower periods 12-26.
- PeriodFast: Numbers of Bars used for the calculations of fast period (Recommended value 4)
- PeriodSlow: Numbers of Bars used for the calculations of slow period (Recommended value 10)
excelente indicador, voy a probar durante 1 mes si logro que funcione con mi estrategia voy a comprar, hace año que sigo al creador de este indicador y creo que es muy bueno