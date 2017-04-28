MQTVolume

5

This indicator marks the long or short force of each candle. Green = long. Red = Short


Parameters: The periods serve to make the indicator functions faster or slower. We recommend to run faster periods 4-10 or slower periods 12-26.

  • PeriodFast: Numbers of Bars used for the calculations of fast period (Recommended value 4)
  • PeriodSlow: Numbers of Bars used for the calculations of slow period (Recommended value 10)
Reviews 1
Silvio Araujo
97
Silvio Araujo 2021.06.17 00:16 
 

excelente indicador, voy a probar durante 1 mes si logro que funcione con mi estrategia voy a comprar, hace año que sigo al creador de este indicador y creo que es muy bueno

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
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MQTDivergences
Joaquin Gual Moreno
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The function of this indicator is to confirm or cancel a possible rupture of a roof or floor. Parameters: The periods serve to make the indicator functions faster or slower. You can modify the periods but the recommended ones are the ones that come by default or is 14-12. PeriodSentry : Number of Bars used for calculations (Recommended value 14). PeriodMedium : Number of average Bars used for calculations (Recommended value 12). BandSup : Superior Band (Recommended value 50). BandInf : Inferior
MQTVolatility
Joaquin Gual Moreno
Indicators
The function of this indicator is to indicate to us the degree of volatility that is having a specific section. As long as the volatility line does not cross with its mean it is indicative that the volatility continues, and as long as the price does not reverse the continuation should be guaranteed. The crossing below its average would indicate exhaustion or end of said section. Parameters: The periods serve to make the indicator functions faster or slower. You can modify the periods but the re
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Silvio Araujo
97
Silvio Araujo 2021.06.17 00:16 
 

excelente indicador, voy a probar durante 1 mes si logro que funcione con mi estrategia voy a comprar, hace año que sigo al creador de este indicador y creo que es muy bueno

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