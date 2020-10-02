ORDER BLOCK INDICATOR - CLEVER TRADING CLUB

ORDER BLOCKS "DISCOVER ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT LEVELS IN THE MARKET"

VERSIONS: Metatrader 4 - Metatrader 5

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Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns.





Outstanding Features

Draws order block levels and allows you to make the best trading decision each time.

It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once such direction has been identified.

It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zone. (USE OB AS SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS)

You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.

DIRECT ENTRY SIGNAL

Entry should happen exactly when the arrow or the alert is diplayed in the chart.





REVERSAL ENTRY SIGNAL

Entry should happen when a reversal pattern is produced at the order block level.









BREAKOUT ENTRY PATTERN

Entry should happen when you detect a breakout of an established order block.







