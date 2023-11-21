FVGs

5
  • Indicators
  • Andrii Hurin
    Andrii Hurin

    Andrii Hurin

    4.9 (398)
    Experienced trader and coder. Have been trading Smart Money, ICT, Price Action, Technical Analysis, Scalping and other concepts for a long time.
    Developed a plenty of Expert Advisors and Indicators for automated trading. Completed many projects for myself and customers.
    14 products 1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 24 February 2024

A simple indicator that automatically highlights all FVGs (Fair Value Gaps) formed on the chart, as well as FVGs on history. It is possible to select colors for FVGs of different directions (long or short), select the time interval, select the color of middle point and you can also choose whether to delete filled FVGs or leave them on the chart (the option is beneficial for backtesting).

The indicator can be very useful for those, who trade according to the concept of smart money, ICT, or simply use the FVG pattern in their trading.

MT4 version: CLICK


Reviews 12
Stf Lnk
18
Stf Lnk 2025.11.05 17:25 
 

Does what it should do, all fine.

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:26 
 

great product

merky16
345
merky16 2024.11.30 17:46 
 

Muy buen indicador, muchas gracias

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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Reversion King Indicator
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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OBs BBs Ordersblocks Breakerblocks
Andrii Hurin
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OBs & BBs Indicator for MT5 – Smart Supply & Demand Mapping Turn raw price action into a clear trading map with the OBs & BBs indicator! This tool automatically detects and draws Order Blocks (OBs) and transforms them into Breaker Blocks (BBs) when invalidated — giving you a crystal-clear view of market structure and institutional footprints. Key Advantages Automatic OB & BB Detection No more manual drawing — the indicator marks valid bullish & bearish Order Blocks and updates them in re
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Stf Lnk
18
Stf Lnk 2025.11.05 17:25 
 

Does what it should do, all fine.

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:26 
 

great product

merky16
345
merky16 2024.11.30 17:46 
 

Muy buen indicador, muchas gracias

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:11 
 

Отличный индикатор

rubinhosjn
14
rubinhosjn 2024.07.15 18:06 
 

Excelent Plugin for mark Far Value Gap in graph! Easy yto use and intuitive use. I recomend !

nisha
156
nisha 2024.06.24 04:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

65638263
737
65638263 2024.05.15 06:58 
 

gracias muy bueno

Seth Tetteh
2734
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:40 
 

good

BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2024.03.17 01:32 
 

Very good indicator. It works well as described. Thank you.

Malick837
34
Malick837 2024.01.22 17:35 
 

COOL

XMCN
24
XMCN 2024.01.16 21:28 
 

Très utile, combiné avec d’autres indicateurs, pour designer des TP avec une meilleure précision.

olegtimer
14
olegtimer 2023.11.29 10:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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