BeST Chande TrendScore Indicator MT5

BeST_Chande TrendScore Indicator points the start of a trend with high degree of accuracy and it is amazing for scalping on the 1min timeframe. It is also a simple way to rate trend strength. It indicates both the direction and strength of a trend and can be easily combined with various trend-following, swing and scalping strategies.As of a trend’s direction and strength a value of +10 signals a strong uptrend while a value of -10 signals a strong downtrend. Generally a positive score shows an upward trend bias while a negative score shows a downward bias. The TrendScore is pinned to +10 during major portions of the upward moves and to –10 during major portions of the upward moves while it is quick to change directions during sideways periods.

TrendScore  Indicator

  • is great for trend trading
  • is great for swing trading
  • is great for scalping
  • does not repaint
  • works on any timeframe
  • works on any Symbol
  • is simple and easy to use

TrendScore  Indicator  was devised by Tushar S. Chande and he explained all about its use at his article in Stocks & Commodities:  Rating Trend Strength”.

TrendScore Indicator can be traded in many ways. The approach we choose depends on our trading style:

  • You can use the zero crossing as an early signal and then buy when the trendscore becomes positive or equal to +10 and sell when it becomes negative or equal to –10.
  • Also as a filter you can wait one to three bars after the TrendScore reaches +10 or -10 before buying (+ 10) or selling (-10).
  • Or you can combine the trendscore with a moving average, trading an upward or downward crossover.
  • Another variation would be to go long after the trendscore crosses from -10 to above +5 and go short after the trendscore falls from +10 to below 5.

You could also combine TrendScore with other indicators of trend strength. For example, if you combine it with the ADX indicator Trendscore would provide an indication of direction, while the ADX can provide additional information about the trend's strength. You could also for example  use H1 data to calculate a trend's score and make trades based on a lower timeframe like M15,M5 or M1 etc.

Inputs

The only Input parameters of the indicator are the following: 

  • Select Color of TrendScore Indicator
  • Select Width of TrendScore Indicato

For EA Developers

 

TrendScore    Buffer = 1
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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BeST_123 Strategy is clearly based on the 123_Pattern which is a frequent Reversal Chart Pattern of a very high Success Ratio . It occurs at the end of trends and swings and it’s a serious indication of high probability for a change in trend. Theoretically an 123_pattern is valid when the price closes beyond the level of #2 local top/bottom, a moment when the indicator draws an Entry Arrow,  raises an Alert and a corresponding Position can be opened. The BeST 123_Strategy Indicator is non-repai
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BeST Keltner Channels Strategies EA
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BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
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