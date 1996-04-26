Harmonic Pattern MT4


HARMONIC PATTERN [tambangEA] is a professional harmonic pattern indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify potential market reversal structures using confirmed pivot points and Fibonacci ratio validation.

The indicator automatically detects and displays harmonic formations directly on the chart, calculates possible Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Risk-to-Reward levels, and presents all important information through a modern interactive dashboard.

It is suitable for Forex, Gold, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5.

Supported Harmonic Patterns
The indicator can detect:
Gartley
Bat
Butterfly
Crab
Shark
ABCD
Pattern validation is based on Fibonacci ratio ranges rather than a single fixed ratio, allowing more realistic harmonic pattern recognition while maintaining configurable tolerance.
Main Features
Automatic Harmonic Pattern Detection
The indicator automatically identifies bullish and bearish harmonic structures based on confirmed swing points.
Each detected pattern can display:
X, A, B, C, and D points
Harmonic pattern connecting lines
Pattern name
Bullish or bearish direction
Pattern quality score
Fibonacci retracement levels
Fibonacci Projection
The indicator displays the following Fibonacci levels:
0.000
0.236
0.382
0.500
0.618
0.786
1.000
Fibonacci labels and guide lines are positioned to reduce overlap with the Risk-to-Reward information.
Automatic Trade Levels
For every valid setup, the indicator can calculate:
Entry level
Stop Loss
Take Profit 1
Take Profit 2
Take Profit 3
Risk-to-Reward ratio for each target
Default profit targets are based on the A–D range:
TP1: 38.2%
TP2: 61.8%
TP3: 100.0%
The ratios can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

Modern Dashboard
The dashboard provides a complete summary of the current primary pattern:
Market direction: Bullish or Bearish
Primary harmonic pattern
Entry alert status
Number of visible patterns
Fibonacci display mode
Trade-level display mode
Pattern age from point D
Entry price
Stop Loss
TP1, TP2, and TP3
Risk-to-Reward map
Pattern score
Signal classification
Number of detected pivot highs and lows
The dashboard can be:
Expanded or minimized
Dragged to another chart position
Saved in its last position
Used without disturbing chart scrolling

Multi-Symbol Navigation
The indicator includes a configurable MultiPair symbol dashboard.
Clicking a symbol button immediately changes the active chart to the selected instrument while preserving:
Current timeframe
Dashboard position
Expanded or minimized panel condition
The symbol list can be customized from the indicator inputs.
The indicator also supports broker symbol suffixes and prefixes where available.

Pattern Score
Each harmonic pattern receives a score from 0 to 100 based on how closely its Fibonacci ratios match the accepted harmonic ranges.
The dashboard classifies the setup as:
Conservative
Moderate
Aggressive
The score represents geometric Fibonacci conformity. It is not a guaranteed probability of profit.

Entry Alerts
The indicator can notify the user when price enters the configured Entry zone.
Available alert options:
MetaTrader popup alert
Sound alert
Primary-pattern-only alert
Adjustable Entry-zone distance
The alert identification system uses stable pattern information based on pivot time and price to reduce duplicate alerts when a new candle appears.

Historical Pattern Mode
The indicator can display either:
Only the latest patterns
Latest and historical patterns
Historical patterns can use a simplified visual mode to keep the chart clean.
Users can also control:
Maximum number of displayed patterns
Minimum distance between patterns
Pivot search depth
Maximum leg distance
Historical scan range
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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