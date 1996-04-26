Professional Arrows

This indicator show you the begin of the Trend by drawing (Up/Down) arrow.

It works using compatibility of current fame and the next 3 frames to make it more professional and more profitable.

Features:-

  • Simply it gives you entry point as arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed.
  • You can use it on time frames ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 ) are more profitable.
  • You can use it on any currencies pair.
  • It is historical indicator.
  • No Repaint.
  • No additional indicator needed.
  • Easy to use.

Indicator parameters:-

  • location from H/L candle in points: you can adjust the place of arrow in points.
  • Arrow width: Type the width of Arrow.
  • Arrow Up Color: Choose The Color of Up Arrow.
  • Arrow Down Color: Choose The Color of Down Arrow.
  • Historical Bars: Number of history bars on chart for the indicator calculation.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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This indicator draws the Fibonacci -38.2, -17, 38.2, 61.8, 117, 138 levels for the last closed H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly candle. Features Automatic display of the most important Fibonacci levels. Parameters TimeFrame: Choose which timeframe you want Fibonacci levels to be based on. SetLabels: Visible/invisible Fibonacci level labels. Labels Position : Position of Fibonacci level labels (Right - Left - Middle). FontSize: Font size of Fibonacci level labels. c38: Color of level 38.2%.
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