Professional Arrows
- Indicators
-
Alfred KamalHi , i am Alfred
i am MQL4 programmer since 15 years ago
Developing indicators , EAs and scripts
I focused on meeting customers requirements in terms of time, cost and quality
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator show you the begin of the Trend by drawing (Up/Down) arrow.
It works using compatibility of current fame and the next 3 frames to make it more professional and more profitable.
Features:-
- Simply it gives you entry point as arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed.
- You can use it on time frames ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 ) are more profitable.
- You can use it on any currencies pair.
- It is historical indicator.
- No Repaint.
- No additional indicator needed.
- Easy to use.
Indicator parameters:-
- location from H/L candle in points: you can adjust the place of arrow in points.
- Arrow width: Type the width of Arrow.
- Arrow Up Color: Choose The Color of Up Arrow.
- Arrow Down Color: Choose The Color of Down Arrow.
- Historical Bars: Number of history bars on chart for the indicator calculation.