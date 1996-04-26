Professional Arrows

This indicator show you the begin of the Trend by drawing (Up/Down) arrow.

It works using compatibility of current fame and the next 3 frames to make it more professional and more profitable.

Features:-

Simply it gives you entry point as arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed.

You can use it on time frames ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 ) are more profitable.

You can use it on any currencies pair.

It is historical indicator.

No Repaint.

No additional indicator needed.

Easy to use.





Indicator parameters:- location from H/L candle in points: you can adjust the place of arrow in points.

you can adjust the place of arrow in points. Arrow width: Type the width of Arrow.

Type the width of Arrow. Arrow Up Color : Choose The Color of Up Arrow.

: Choose The Color of Up Arrow. Arrow Down Color : Choose The Color of Down Arrow.

: Choose The Color of Down Arrow. Historical Bars: Number of history bars on chart for the indicator calculation.



