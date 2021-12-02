PipsFactoryMonthly

This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Month and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines.


Features

  1. You will know what exactly price you should enter the market .
  2. You will know when to be out of market.
  3. You will know you what should you do in market:
    • Buy
    • Sell
    • Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit
    • Support
    • Resistance
    • Risk to buy
    • Risk to Sell


Signal Types and Timeframe Used

  1. You can use this indicator just on H4 timeframe and you have to download the historical data of MN timeframe.
  2. Enter buy order in case the price is at buy line and there are 3 levels to take your profit
    • First level is take profit.
    • Second level is take profit too but it is also Resistance.
    • Third level is take profit too but it is also Resistance.
    • The fourth line is Risk to enter market with buy order.
  3. Enter sell order in case price at sell line and there are 3 levels to take your profit
    • First level is take profit.
    • Second level is take profit too but it is also Support
    • Third level is take profit too but it is also Support.
    • The fourth line is Risk to enter market with sell order.
  4. Currency: It works on any currency pair, but for best results use it on EURUSD
  5. It is very easy to use.


Parameters

  • Notifications - if it false there are no notifications at all, if it true you have to choose how indicator will send notifications to you.
  • Alert - Displays a message in a separate window.
  • Send push message - Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.
  • Send an email - Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.
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4.85 (62)
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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