All inOne
- Indicators
-
Alfred KamalHi , i am Alfred
i am MQL4 programmer since 15 years ago
Developing indicators , EAs and scripts
I focused on meeting customers requirements in terms of time, cost and quality
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 2 December 2021
- Activations: 5
Features
All in One indicator is a simple indicator. It makes you know about eight indicators in all timeframes at just one view in the same time.
- Stochastic
- RSI
- Moving Average (MA)
- Parabolic SAR
- ADX
- MACD
- CCI
- Last Candle (Candle)
in all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) in the same time.
Parameters
Stochastic
- PercentK: period of the %K line.
- PercentD: period of the %D line.
- Slowing: slowing value.
RSI
- RSIP1: period 1
- RSIP2: period 2
Fast Moving Average
- MA averaging period: averaging period for calculation.
- Averaging method: Moving Average method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted).
- Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
Slow Moving Average
- MA averaging period: averaging period for calculation.
- Averaging method: Moving Average method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted).
- Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
Parabolic SAR
- Step: price increment step - acceleration factor.
- Maximum: maximum step value.
ADX
- Averaging period: averaging period for calculation.
- Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
MACD
- Fast EMA period: fast EMA averaging period.
- Slow EMA period: slow EMA averaging period.
- Signal line period: signal line averaging period.
- Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
CCI
- Averaging period: averaging period for calculation.
- Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).