Features

All in One indicator is a simple indicator. It makes you know about eight indicators in all timeframes at just one view in the same time.

Stochastic

RSI

Moving Average (MA)

Parabolic SAR

ADX

MACD

CCI

Last Candle (Candle)

in all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) in the same time.





Parameters

Stochastic

PercentK : period of the %K line.

: period of the %K line. PercentD : period of the %D line.

: period of the %D line. Slowing: slowing value.

RSI

RSIP1 : period 1

: period 1 RSIP2: period 2

Fast Moving Average

MA averaging period: averaging period for calculation.

averaging period for calculation. Averaging method: Moving Average method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted).

Moving Average method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted). Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Slow Moving Average

MA averaging period: averaging period for calculation.

averaging period for calculation. Averaging method: Moving Average method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted).

Moving Average method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted). Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Parabolic SAR

Step: price increment step - acceleration factor.

price increment step - acceleration factor. Maximum: maximum step value.

ADX

Averaging period: averaging period for calculation.

averaging period for calculation. Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

MACD

Fast EMA period: fast EMA averaging period.

fast EMA averaging period. Slow EMA period: slow EMA averaging period.

slow EMA averaging period. Signal line period: signal line averaging period.

signal line averaging period. Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

CCI