All inOne

Features

All in One indicator is a simple indicator. It makes you know about eight indicators in all timeframes at just one view in the same time.

  • Stochastic
  • RSI
  • Moving Average (MA)
  • Parabolic SAR
  • ADX
  • MACD
  • CCI
  • Last Candle (Candle)

in all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) in the same time.


Parameters

Stochastic

  • PercentK: period of the %K line.
  • PercentD: period of the %D line.
  • Slowing: slowing value.

RSI

  • RSIP1: period 1
  • RSIP2: period 2

Fast Moving Average

  • MA averaging period: averaging period for calculation.
  • Averaging method: Moving Average method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted).
  • Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Slow Moving Average

  • MA averaging period: averaging period for calculation.
  • Averaging method: Moving Average method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted).
  • Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Parabolic SAR

  • Step: price increment step - acceleration factor.
  • Maximum: maximum step value.

ADX

  • Averaging period: averaging period for calculation.
  • Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

MACD

  • Fast EMA period: fast EMA averaging period.
  • Slow EMA period: slow EMA averaging period.
  • Signal line period: signal line averaging period.
  • Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

CCI

  • Averaging period: averaging period for calculation.
  • Applied price: applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).
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